The Cody Indoor track teams returned to action last week as they were in Gillette for the Thunder Basin Invite. Both the Broncs and Fillies would finish in 2nd as a team. Leading the way for the Broncs was Matt Nelson who took 1st place in the 55, 200 and 400 meter dashes. His times in the 200 and 400 are school records.

CODY, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO