KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF Growth Fund…jobs…Medora horses
——— The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier, down from the 5.5% year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop. Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December.
KNOX News Radio
North Dakota completes sweep of Miami
UND (12-11-4, 6-8-2 NCHC) scored early-and-often in the victory, eclipsing a season-high in goals in the win to tally the first road sweep of the season. The junior was not alone in the offensive showcase, with Jackson Blake (1g, 2a), Mark Senden (3a), Ethan Frisch (2a) and Ty Farmer (2a) all recording multiple points in the win.
KNOX News Radio
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots
U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration has proposed a simplified approach so that most adults and children would get a once-a-year shot. The proposal comes as boosters have become a hard sell. The FDA is asking a...
