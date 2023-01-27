ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Five Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch for Giants

Last week, we looked at which NFL Draft prospects the New York Giants could be interested in at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Today, we look at which prospects are participating in the Senior Bowl this week in which the Giants could be interested. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o. The SEC has...
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

It's Senior Bowl week. Here are 5 things to keep in mind as the Saints scout the talent.

As the Senior Bowl’s motto so succinctly states, the NFL draft starts in Mobile, and that always seems to be especially true with the New Orleans Saints. Last year, the Saints used three of their five draft selections on players who participated in the Senior Bowl (Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor and D’Marco Jackson), and they signed another as an undrafted free agent (Abram Smith).
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints assistant D.J. Williams added to Senior Bowl coaching staff

The Senior Bowl announced Saturday that New Orleans Saints offensive assistant D.J. Williams has been assigned to coach the National Team quarterback prospects, giving the black and gold an inside track on some of the passers eligible in the 2023 NFL draft. Williams will spend a week working with these quarterbacks in the classroom and on the practice field; it should help him cultivate some experience coaching young players while helping the Saints pad out their scouting reports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn trending for 3-star defensive lineman Mailk Autry

Auburn has done an excellent job of signing local recruits over the past few recruiting cycles and after the weekend, they are the favorite to land another one. Malik Autry is a sophomore at Opelika High School and a three-star defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. He had a memorable time on Auburn’s campus for Junior Day, earning an offer from the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy