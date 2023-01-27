Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Why did Charles Barkley choose to go to Auburn? Because 'they sucked'
Barkley shared why he chose the Tigers over other schools during Auburn's matchup vs West Virginia.
Tri-City Herald
Five Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch for Giants
Last week, we looked at which NFL Draft prospects the New York Giants could be interested in at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Today, we look at which prospects are participating in the Senior Bowl this week in which the Giants could be interested. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o. The SEC has...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
2023 Senior Bowl roster: See which prospects are participating
With the 2022 season in the books, the Chicago Bears are focused on what’s gearing up to be a potentially franchise-altering offseason. That includes preparing for the 2023 NFL draft, where the Bears have the No. 1 pick. Which means it’s almost time for the Senior Bowl, which kicks...
Jets RB coach Pat Bastien to be part of American coaching staff at Senior Bowl
As the NFL world begins to descend on Mobile, Alabama for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the Jets will have some representation in the form of getting a close look at some of the prospects and having one of their coaches take on a great opportunity. Jets running backs coach...
NOLA.com
It's Senior Bowl week. Here are 5 things to keep in mind as the Saints scout the talent.
As the Senior Bowl’s motto so succinctly states, the NFL draft starts in Mobile, and that always seems to be especially true with the New Orleans Saints. Last year, the Saints used three of their five draft selections on players who participated in the Senior Bowl (Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor and D’Marco Jackson), and they signed another as an undrafted free agent (Abram Smith).
Saints assistant D.J. Williams added to Senior Bowl coaching staff
The Senior Bowl announced Saturday that New Orleans Saints offensive assistant D.J. Williams has been assigned to coach the National Team quarterback prospects, giving the black and gold an inside track on some of the passers eligible in the 2023 NFL draft. Williams will spend a week working with these quarterbacks in the classroom and on the practice field; it should help him cultivate some experience coaching young players while helping the Saints pad out their scouting reports.
Class of 2025 4-star DL Malik Autry on Auburn visit: 'Best visit so far'
Saturday was a big day for Class of 2025 Opelika four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry. He was re-offered by the Tigers.
Four Georgia Bulldogs to play in upcoming Senior Bowl
Four Georgia Bulldogs are set to participate in the Reeses’ Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Ala. Practices will be held beginning on Monday leading up to the game on Saturday with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m., airing on the NFL Network. Running back Kenny McIntosh, offensive lineman Warren...
On3's recruiting prediction machine gives Auburn a high chance of landing Malik Autry
On3 feels confident Auburn will land 2025 defensive lineman Malik Autry.
Auburn trending for 3-star defensive lineman Mailk Autry
Auburn has done an excellent job of signing local recruits over the past few recruiting cycles and after the weekend, they are the favorite to land another one. Malik Autry is a sophomore at Opelika High School and a three-star defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. He had a memorable time on Auburn’s campus for Junior Day, earning an offer from the Tigers.
Yardbarker
D'Shawn Jamison Takes WR Snaps, Longhorns Shine in East-West Shrine Bowl Practice
LAS VEGAS -- The Texas Longhorns are well-represented at the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the premiere NFL Draft showcase games for college seniors. The Longhorns have cornerback D'Shawn Jamison and defensive linemen Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn in attendance ... and standing out. All three players are members of...
Comments / 0