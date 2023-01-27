The Senior Bowl announced Saturday that New Orleans Saints offensive assistant D.J. Williams has been assigned to coach the National Team quarterback prospects, giving the black and gold an inside track on some of the passers eligible in the 2023 NFL draft. Williams will spend a week working with these quarterbacks in the classroom and on the practice field; it should help him cultivate some experience coaching young players while helping the Saints pad out their scouting reports.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO