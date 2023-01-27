ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer hasn’t coached football since the Vikings fired him nearly a year ago. While there have been rumors of Zimmer getting back to coaching, nothing had been confirmed, at least not until Monday. Deion Sanders confirmed in an interview Monday that the former Vikings head coach would be joining his staff this upcoming season at the University of Colorado, although his role was not specified.

“Coach Zimmer’s coming, too, by the way. So another two head coaches. One in the NFL as well as collegiate. But not only that. Forget the titles — they know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”

Zimmer also served as an analyst for Sanders while he was at Jackson State, but it sounds as if this role may be bigger. Zimmer and Sanders’ relationship dates back to when both were together on the Dallas Cowboys when Zimmer was a defensive assistant, and Sanders was a star player.

