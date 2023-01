Multiple Ohio police departments responded to a call yesterday (January 29) to break up a large crowd at a local Sheetz gas station. The call came in at about 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. The caller said there were about 30-35 people inside the Sheetz on East Market Street smoking and drinking. Apparently, the individuals refused to leave the establishment when asked by employees.

