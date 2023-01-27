Kelce Parents Reveal Which Of Sons' Games They'll Attend This Weekend

The parents of Travis and Jason Kelce are facing a dilemma this weekend. Most of the world simply cannot relate.

Not only are both of their sons NFL players, both are playing in their respective conference championship games on Sunday. Jason Kelce, the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game at 3 p.m., and then Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, will play the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:30.

So, which game are Ed and Donna, the Kelce parents, planning to attend? They told P.J. Zeigler of Fox 8 in Ohio that they'll be in Philadelphia to watch Jason and the Eagles.

That's only fair, because last week they were in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, having counted on the Eagles to defeat the New York Giants for the third time this season.

"I decided, alright, I'm going to go to the Chiefs-Jags game, because that's never happened before, and see that, and then go to the Championship for Jason," Donna said. "I knew I was going to go to one for each."

"My best chance of seeing both boys in a playoff game is to go to Kansas City first and then to Philly," said Ed.

The parents revealed that, after the Eagles-49ers game, they'll find a bar near Lincoln Financial Field where they can watch Kelce and the Chiefs face the Bengals.

Of course, if the Eagles and Chiefs — both home favorites — win on Sunday, the Kelce brothers will face one another in the Super Bowl. Donna said that's a scenario she'd be both excited and nervous about.

"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears. You know somebody's going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well."