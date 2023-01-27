Everyone’s Asking Joe Burrow The Same Question Today

Joe Burrow is 'him.'

The quarterback said so himself during last Sunday's divisional round win over the Bills.

There is, however, one other thing fans should know about Burrow - he's a gamer.

According to NFL insider Field Yates, Burrow was asked if he watched film on the flight to away games.

After telling reporters that his film work is normally completed by then, the Bengals' signal caller explained that instead he, "Sometimes plays Super Smash Brothers."

Burrow's apparent gaming habits have led fans to ask him one important question this Friday afternoon.

Who does he main?

(If you're not familiar with Super Smash Brothers, 'main' refers to the character used most often.)

"wonder who he mains," Chris asked.

"main?" questioned Corey.

"What Character does he use? We need someone to ask the hard hitting questions," Monte wrote.

A deep dive into Joe Burrow's past reveals that he's shared his 'main' before.

Back in 2019, it was announced that he played most often as the character 'Ness.'