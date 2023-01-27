Chiefs Coach Has Honest Admission On Patrick Mahomes' Injury

The topic of the week in the NFL has been — and will continue to be until Sunday — the right ankle of Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Mahomes has maintained that he will play when the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but the NFL world has looked for any intel it can find about how limited he'll be as a result of the injury — even scrutinizing videos from the team's Wednesday and Thursday practices.

So far, the reports have all been encouraging for Chiefs fans, with Mahomes participating fully both days and showing off at least a little mobility for cameras.

Another optimistic update has now arrived. According to ProFootballTalk.com , Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Mahomes' recovery has been remarkable. When asked how he's progressed so rapidly, Bieniemy said "I have no idea, but I want whatever he's taking."

There's probably some truth to Bieniemy's statement in that pain-killers have aided Mahomes' return to the practice field.

But after making the joke, Bieniemy said the real reason Mahomes has been able to power through the injury that often sidelines players for multiple weeks or even months is his competitive drive.

“He’s just a competitive person, he’s a competitive player,” Bieniemy said. “It’s the intestinal fortitude that’s in him. He just refuses to accept that he’s not going to put himself out there to be with his teammates. You love that about him."

Just how important is Mahomes' health? The positive updates out of Kansas City in the past two days have swung the point spread in favor of the Chiefs, who are now favored by 1.5 points. As of Wednesday morning, the Bengals were a one-point favorite.

There's little doubt at this point that Mahomes will take the field Sunday. Whether his ankle is healthy enough to allow him to do all the scrambling that has been pivotal to his game remains to be seen.