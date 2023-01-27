ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Receive Unfortunate Injury Update Ahead Of AFC Championship Game

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaWwt_0kTfHzZr00

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in the past two seasons — and the second straight AFC Championship Game — they're going to have to do so without two starters on their offensive line.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams will not play Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

"Bengals ruled out OL Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa for Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs. the Chiefs," Schefter tweeted.

The news doesn't come as a surprise, as neither player took the field for the Bengals' win over the Buffalo Bills last week or practiced this week.

Still, it's a significant loss for the Bengals, who have also been without starting right tackle La'el Collins since he suffered a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 24.

Cappa injured his left ankle during the Bengals' regular-season finale, while Williams dislocated his kneecap during the team's Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson Carman is expected to start in place of Williams for the second week in a row, while Max Scharping will take Cappa's place.

The good news for the Bengals is that its new-look offensive line held up well against the Bills. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked only one time and hit three during the team's 27-10 victory.

Led by defensive tackle Chris Jones, however, the Chiefs' pass-rush might be a bit more problematic. The Chiefs recorded the second-most sacks in the NFL this season with 55.

Protecting Burrow will be key for the Bengals if they're going to advance to their second straight Super Bowl.

Comments / 59

Kim Hocker
2d ago

Well I am sorry for anyone injured, HOWEVER…… it doesn’t matter how they come to KC…. They will NOT beat us!!!! ❤️💛❤️💛 #GOCHIEFS!

Reply(5)
11
Kathleen Lencki
3d ago

Chiefs fan here, they got this win! Patrick Mahomes and his amazing team play like an Orchestra. Sorry Who Dey!!

Reply(10)
10
USMCSpartan.Ret
3d ago

Buffalo lost because they didn’t protect the QB, Chiefs won’t have that people!

Reply(24)
7
 

