Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
New Jersey-based milk supplier makes plans to acquire Clover Farms Dairy
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Muhlenberg Township-based Clover Farms Dairy said a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land Dairy out of Florence, New Jersey will acquire its assets and operations. "I knew for some time that Clover Farms owners were interested in retiring and passing along the business," said State Sen. Judy Schwank, D...
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land to acquire Clover Farms Dairy
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A popular Berks County supplier of dairy products, juice and teas is expected to have a new owner soon. In a joint news release dated Jan. 23, it was announced that a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy will purchase Clover Farms Dairy. While the...
therecord-online.com
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners
HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
butlerradio.com
State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
newsfromthestates.com
DCNR grant funding opens for 2023 conservation projects | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced a new round of grant funding for recreation and conservation projects across the Commonwealth. Applications for DCNR’s 2023 Community Conservation Partnership grants opened this week for conservation and recreation projects across Pennsylvania and will remain active until Wed., April 5....
Rural Pa. grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.
Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
Pitt News
Opinion | S.B. 1 is dangerous, tell your local legislators to vote ‘no’
Last summer, I worked for a state representative in my home state of Illinois. While I can’t promise that every representative is the same as the one that I worked for, at least a decent number will likely listen to their constituents. So when I ask you to reach...
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
Washington Examiner
Only 6% of Pennsylvania dental school grads go to rural areas
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a growing problem with access to dental care. From the number of practicing dentists to the cost of care when it’s available, rural parts of the state lag behind the suburbs and cities. A report released by the Joint State Government Commission...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
Tax caps leave many Pa. municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage. It has deferred necessary maintenance and projects, and laid off employees in several departments — including fire,...
pa.gov
In His First Full Week, Governor Josh Shapiro Continued His Commitment to Reigniting Our Economy and Creating Real Opportunity
“We are planting a flag here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania today and saying, we are open for business, and we are ready to compete.”. “I believe Pennsylvanians need to have the freedom to chart their own course, and the opportunity to succeed.”. HARRISBURG, PA – In his first ten...
How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund can help people who fell behind on mortgage and utility bills because of the pandemic — but be prepared for a monthslong wait.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Comments / 0