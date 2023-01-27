ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

New Jersey-based milk supplier makes plans to acquire Clover Farms Dairy

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Muhlenberg Township-based Clover Farms Dairy said a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land Dairy out of Florence, New Jersey will acquire its assets and operations. "I knew for some time that Clover Farms owners were interested in retiring and passing along the business," said State Sen. Judy Schwank, D...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land to acquire Clover Farms Dairy

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A popular Berks County supplier of dairy products, juice and teas is expected to have a new owner soon. In a joint news release dated Jan. 23, it was announced that a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy will purchase Clover Farms Dairy. While the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

DCNR grant funding opens for 2023 conservation projects | Five for the Weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced a new round of grant funding for recreation and conservation projects across the Commonwealth. Applications for DCNR’s 2023 Community Conservation Partnership grants opened this week for conservation and recreation projects across Pennsylvania and will remain active until Wed., April 5....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.

Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?

Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Only 6% of Pennsylvania dental school grads go to rural areas

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a growing problem with access to dental care. From the number of practicing dentists to the cost of care when it’s available, rural parts of the state lag behind the suburbs and cities. A report released by the Joint State Government Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Tax caps leave many Pa. municipalities with few ways to raise revenue

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage. It has deferred necessary maintenance and projects, and laid off employees in several departments — including fire,...
BRADFORD, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy