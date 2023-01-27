ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Fox 32 Chicago

Tyre Nichols investigation: Additional firings include officer, EMS workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a driver were fired Monday in connection with the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. Emergency medical technicians Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge failed to conduct an "adequate patient assessment" after he was beaten by five police officers during the Jan. 7 arrest, fire officials said in a statement.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

CPD ‘Closely Monitoring' Release of Video Showing Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

UPDATE: Memphis authorities released police body camera video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Friday evening. Find the full story here. Chicago police and other city officials said they are "closely monitoring" the release of bodycam video from the Memphis Police Department Friday showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

In 67 minutes of video, brutality followed by nonchalance

If you stumbled on the scene too late, you might have missed him there, bloodied and beaten. The officers’ demeanors seem untroubled and their work nonurgent as they mill at this quiet corner trading battle tales, a fist bump and a back pat. The police ranks have ballooned, but everyone seems to agree there’s nothing to see here. They tie their boots and fret over their glasses and carp about knee pain, so you might have missed him there among the phalanx that towers above, the ones who wear a smile and spurt laughter and will go home safe.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox 32 Chicago

Family, friends of Tyre Nichols react to his death: 'Everyone loved him'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set. "Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way. It expresses me in ways I cannot write down for people," he wrote on his website. He preferred landscapes and loved the glow of sunsets most, his family has said.
MEMPHIS, TN
