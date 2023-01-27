ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court affirms man's conviction for Mason City murder after standoff

By William Morris, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

A Mason City man who engaged police in a standoff while wanted for murder has failed to convince the Iowa Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction.

Benjamin Gonzalez, 39, was charged in the March 2021 shooting of 36-year-old Michael Creviston. Three witnesses told police, and later testified, that Gonzalez had been riding in a car when he saw Creviston and another person walking on the sidewalk. Gonzalez asked the driver to pull over, exchanged angry words and scuffled with Creviston, and then, as the other man walked away, fired three or four shots at him, fatally wounding him.

Days after the shooting, police received a tip that led them to Gonzalez, who armed himself with what police called a "cutting instrument" and holed up in a garage for three hours before a negotiating team convinced him to surrender.

Gonzalez was convicted at trial, but on appeal, argued that one of the investigators had improperly tainted the jury by testifying he spoke with an eyewitness to the shooting "after ... she was assaulted." The reported assault had nothing to do with Gonzalez, who at the time it occurred was in custody, according to court filings. But his defense attorneys asked for a mistrial, arguing that even if the investigator made that clear to the jury, “it’s going to be prevalent in the jury’s mind” and could cause them to infer Gonzalez was responsible.

The trial judge instead ruled that it was sufficient to let Gonzalez's counsel ask further questions to clarify that the assault was not connected. Wednesday's ruling by the Iowa Court of Appeals affirms that decision and notes that, to the extent the resulting testimony was still unclear, the defense lawyers could have inquired further until they were satisfied.

"The complained-of testimony here was a single, isolated reference, which was made by the tenth of the State’sfifteen witnesses," Judge Sharon Soorholtz Greer wrote for the three-judge panel, noting as well that the conviction was backed by "exceedingly strong" evidence including three eyewitnesses, no other plausible suspects, and Gonzalez's own post-shooting actions suggesting consciousness of guilt.

Gonzalez's appellate attorneys declined to comment on the ruling and the Attorney General's Office, which defended the appeal, did not immediately return a messages seeking comment.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com , 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris .

