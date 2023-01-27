Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
Preserving history
Representatives from the Ohio Arts Council visited Highland County last week in conjunction with the official recognition of murals in Hillsboro and Greenfield, respectively, that were completed last year under the auspices of the organization’s grant funding program and its support of art in rural areas. The Ohio Arts...
Shelby Reporter
ACS cafeterias receive perfect 100’s
ALABASTER – For the first time, all Alabaster City School cafeterias received perfect 100’s on health inspection scores. “(We are) so proud of our child nutrition staff in Alabaster City Schools,” said Heather McDermott, child nutrition director for ACS. “They work so hard every day to bring the best quality food to our students. Congratulations on your hard work.”
wbrc.com
Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years. He left the NAACP...
birminghamtimes.com
Black Heritage Fair Set for Feb. 4 in Downtown Birmingham
The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group (BAAGG) will host its 2023 Black Heritage Fair on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Research Library in downtown Birmingham. This year’s edition will feature Tafeni English, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Alabama state office and...
Times Gazette
An Ohio-shaped rock of ages
Jerry Goodbar recalls farming with his father right out of high school in 1962 when he noticed a rock stuck in the plow blades. He immediately noticed the granite was shaped like the state of Ohio with its squared-off western border with Indiana, the meandering Ohio River’s distinct demarcation and Lake Erie’s presence from Toledo to Conneaut.
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
wbrc.com
$25 million is available in Jefferson County for those needing rental assistance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help for people in Jefferson County struggling to pay their rent and utilities. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Jefferson County are teaming up to offer millions of dollars to our neighbors who need it most. An additional $25 million in Emergency...
altoday.com
Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
Alabama native Imani Perry holds one of the nation’s top literary honors
For Birmingham native Imani Perry, understanding the South is the key to understanding the nation. That ethos has landed the Princeton University professor one of the nation’s highest literary honors. In November, Perry won the National Book Award for nonfiction for her acclaimed book “South to America: A Journey...
Times Gazette
Blue Lions pull away from Indians
It was senior night for the Washington Blue Lions as they hosted Hillsboro on Friday night in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest and the hosts came away with a 77-53 victory. The first quarter was tightly contested with Washington holding onto a narrow 17-14 lead as the quarter came...
wbrc.com
B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
birminghamtimes.com
Business Owner Nykki Houston Turns Home Into Self-Care Mini Mall
Just outside of Birmingham, in the community of Clay, sits a home with a neatly groomed lawn that is quiet on the outside but the hub of several small businesses on the inside. The enterprise comes from the vision of Hueytown native and entrepreneur Nykki Houston, 42, a natural nail...
wvtm13.com
2 young brothers missing in Tuscaloosa found safe
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: Tuscaloosa police say family members have learned where the boys are and both are safe. Police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing children in Tuscaloosa Saturday. Jeremiah Hood, age 11, and Calvin Hood, age 12, are brothers. Jeremiah left home Saturday...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
wbrc.com
What you need to know about bariatric surgery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to weight loss it can be tough, but doctors tell us even small decisions can be good your overall health and for some people surgery may even be a possibility. We spoke with a surgeon about weight loss advice and what’s involved in...
Could not paying a supervision fee land you back in jail if you're on parole or probation?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Earlier this month, Beth Shelburne, an investigative reporter, journalist and writer based in Birmingham, Alabama tweeted: "People on parole in Alabama have to pay a $40 monthly "supervision fee" to their parole officer or they can be revoked & sent back to prison. Will be doing more reporting on this in 2023."
Comments / 0