JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility
During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
2 Purple Star Wyoming Schools awarded
This program is essential to helping service members and their families navigate the added challenges they are often presented with."
Wyo4News Insights – Memorial Hospital Foundation
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Mental health bills abound at Wyoming Legislature
It’s a banner year for mental health bills in the Wyoming Legislature. There are around 20 measures that at least touch on the topic, according to Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers. “It’s great to see mental health as such...
Pennie Hunt: What Is Your Value?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I don’t mean a monetary price tag. I mean a value of importance and worth to family, friends, coworkers, employers and your community. Do you believe you hold value to them? Do you value yourself?. Hmmm. Maybe you never thought...
Wyoming weighs changing payment system for surplus solar
Wyoming could join a handful of states that have begun paying homeowners and businesses less for surplus electricity from their rooftop solar panels under a bill in the state Legislature.
Wyoming Lawmakers Consider Lowering Bar For Tax Relief
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Revenue Committee of the Wyoming Legislature gave a collective thumbs-up Thursday to a proposal that would make it easier for people to qualify for state and county property tax rebate programs. “This is the quickest effective relief for people...
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor
Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
Wyoming Joins 25-State Lawsuit over New Rule Affecting Retirement Accounts
CHEYENNE — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
Wyoming Joins 24 Other States in Lawsuit Regarding Retirement Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced on Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit over a rule from the Department of Labor that would impact the retirement accounts of countless Wyoming residents. That's according to a press release from Governor Gordon's office, which wrote that "The rule would...
Efforts Underway To Ensure Wyoming Residents Get First Crack At Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was during a recent spring that avid shed antler hunter Craig Bell spotted a tantalizing treasure though his binoculars some 400 yards away. “I saw a nice, big antler, still fresh and brown, and I started moving toward it,” said...
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents
A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
SEE: Hundreds of Truckers Stuck On I-80 Wyoming All Weekend
I80 on Saturday 01/28/23. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. The highway had to be closed down again,...
Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
Federal data shows 30K Wyomingites were eligible for Biden’s student debt relief program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In Wyoming, 30,000 people applied or were deemed automatically eligible for the Biden/Harris administration’s one-time student debt relief program, according to a press release this morning from the U.S. Department of Education. Of that amount, only 18,000 applications were fully approved and sent to loan...
Foreign ownership of Wyoming land comes under fire
CHEYENNE — Two bills that would restrict foreign businesses, governments and individuals from owning land in Wyoming came out of the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Committee on Thursday. Members of the committee passed the bills after debating, amending and working through them for nearly three...
Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
