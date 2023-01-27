Read full article on original website
Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?
This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
The link between thoughts and emotions: How to change your feelings by changing your thinking
Your emotions result from the way you think about things. Before you can experience (feel) any event, you must process it with your mind and give it meaning (thought). You must understand what is happening to you before you can feel it. Every time you feel sad or have intense negative emotions about something, try to identify the corresponding negative thought that you probably had just prior. By learning to restructure these thoughts, you can change your emotions. It’s likely that you’re skeptical of all this because negative thinking has become such a part of your life that it has become automatic. This is referred to as automatic thoughts by Dr. David Burns in his book Feeling Good.
"This is not a ‘dream job.’ This is not ‘a great culture.’ This is not ‘great benefits and perks.’ This is the baseline that every single person deserves in exchange for spending half of their waking hours at work."
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Self-Care Practices to Deal With Overwhelming Emotions
As you may well know, anger as well as overwhelming emotions in general are a delicate matter to deal with. Before going into practices that help cope with anger and strong emotions in general, it’s important to understand why we feel them in the first place.
Self-Sabotage: Which Parts of Ourselves Are We Fighting?
Self-sabotage is when someone consciously or unconsciously acts against their own best interests and blocks their way to success. A person's struggle with self-sabotage can be framed as an inner battle between parts of themselves. Holistic therapeutic approaches to the self include Jung's "active imagination" technique, Gestalt, and the internal...
Cognitive Dissonance May Change Perception About Alcohol
Many people believe that they drink alcohol because they like the taste, yet their initial experience with alcohol tells a different story. This inconsistency may be explained by our need to resolve cognitive dissonance, an internal conflict between one's attitude and behaviors. We may trick ourselves into changing our opinion...
What Life is Like: Living with Depression
Depression has a strange way of sucking you in. You might not realize it has gotten its hooks in you right away and then the next thing you know, you're spending night after night alone. You have no motivation to get out of bed, to see anyone. You come across as rude, disinterested. Your already delicate relationships crumble until you're trapped in a prison of isolation of your own making. You have no one to blame but yourself, though you'd like to believe otherwise.
Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships
It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?
Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked
I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.
How to embrace a midlife crisis, explained by a psychologist
Far from being a period of existential angst and inevitable decline, our middle years can be a period of growth and happiness if we adopt a more positive attitude. There are many good reasons for feeling a little stress and melancholia when you reach life's halfway point. Before, you might have felt you were on an upward curve – growing physically and mentally stronger with age, learning and earning more. But now, the end is nearer than the start and you might sense the beginnings of a slow descent toward decline and ultimate decrepitude.
Stop Spending Money to Avoid Uncomfortable Emotions
Happiness expert Jenn Lim on why we misunderstand the relationship between spending money on ourselves and our emotional wellbeing.
