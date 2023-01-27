Read full article on original website
Public can submit suggestions for upcoming CIP projects
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph is asking the public for input on its next Capital Improvements Program project. Projects that are submitted must be for public purpose such as build, improve, maintain or repair public facilities which can include roads, bridges, building, or sewers. Those who are...
Meet the SJSD candidates: Harold Barr Jr.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The search continues as the pool of candidates running for school board narrows. Two seats will be open on the board after current members Rick Gilmore and Phil Vandel announced they will not be running for re-election. Elections for the three-year term will be on the ballot...
Central outlasts Grandview in overtime, wins 10th game of the season
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central boys basketball team picked up its 10th win of the season with an overtime victory against Grandview Friday night. Grandview led 17-14 at the break, and the two were tied at 42 at the end of regulation to force overtime. In OT, Central outscored Grandview,...
