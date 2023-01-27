ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kq2.com

Public can submit suggestions for upcoming CIP projects

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph is asking the public for input on its next Capital Improvements Program project. Projects that are submitted must be for public purpose such as build, improve, maintain or repair public facilities which can include roads, bridges, building, or sewers. Those who are...
kq2.com

Meet the SJSD candidates: Harold Barr Jr.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The search continues as the pool of candidates running for school board narrows. Two seats will be open on the board after current members Rick Gilmore and Phil Vandel announced they will not be running for re-election. Elections for the three-year term will be on the ballot...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy