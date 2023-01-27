ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Authorities searching for patient who left Pontiac hospital during evaluation

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked away from McLaren Oakland Hospital Sunday night, wearing a hospital gown, socks and holding a blanket.Police say the patient, Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, walked out of the hospital just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.Security at the hospital reported this incident to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they learned that Longoria ran toward Huron Street.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 45 minutes after Longoria was reported missing, witnesses saw a man matching his description near Perry and Fairgrove. After that, deputies searched the area with K9 units and a drone for three hours late on Sunday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team began searching for him Monday morning. Officials say Longoria is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone who has seen Longoria or may have taken him in is urged to contact 911. 
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Carrollton Township police chief and manager dies of illness

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The community of Carrollton Township is mourning the loss of its police chief, who also served as its township manager. Craig Oatten died early Saturday morning after an illness. He was 64 years old. Oatten joined the Carrollton Township Police Department in 1984 and became...
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
abc12.com

1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
IMLAY CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
butlerradio.com

Authorities Searching for Driver Involved in Oakland Township Incident

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver involved in an incident that occurred earlier this weekend in Oakland Township. According to State Police, an unidentified driver was traveling east on Chicora Road sometime before 7:30am on Saturday (January 28th) when their vehicle left the roadway and struck several mailboxes.
BUTLER, PA
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy