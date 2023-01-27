Read full article on original website
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Suspect in custody after teen stabbed in Jackson County
The Michigan State Police were called to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning for a stabbing victim from a 'domestic related incident.'
fox2detroit.com
Deputy resigns after investigation for improper search of Pontiac mom, 2 sons who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigned several days after the Sheriff's Office learned that he had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and her two sons for several days leading up to their deaths. According to the Sheriff's office, the investigation was completed and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County man arrested after targeted shooting in Van Buren Township sends 1 to hospital
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe County man was arrested in connection with a targeted shooting in Van Buren Township that sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning. Police were called around 6:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) to the area of Rawsonville Road and South Grove...
Authorities searching for patient who left Pontiac hospital during evaluation
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked away from McLaren Oakland Hospital Sunday night, wearing a hospital gown, socks and holding a blanket.Police say the patient, Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, walked out of the hospital just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.Security at the hospital reported this incident to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they learned that Longoria ran toward Huron Street.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 45 minutes after Longoria was reported missing, witnesses saw a man matching his description near Perry and Fairgrove. After that, deputies searched the area with K9 units and a drone for three hours late on Sunday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team began searching for him Monday morning. Officials say Longoria is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone who has seen Longoria or may have taken him in is urged to contact 911.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
abc12.com
Carrollton Township police chief and manager dies of illness
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The community of Carrollton Township is mourning the loss of its police chief, who also served as its township manager. Craig Oatten died early Saturday morning after an illness. He was 64 years old. Oatten joined the Carrollton Township Police Department in 1984 and became...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigns following death investigation
An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy who had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and two children who froze to death has resigned.
Family and police suspect foul play in Washtenaw County teen's disappearance
New details are coming to light in the case of a missing 15-year-old who was last seen outside her high school in Ann Arbor on Friday. Authorities tracked Adriana Davidson’s last known whereabouts using bus surveillance footage.
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
abc12.com
1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
Local family searching for 15-year-old missing since Friday; foul play suspected
The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor is now entering its third day. 15-year-old Adriana Davidson never came home from school Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Searching for Driver Involved in Oakland Township Incident
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver involved in an incident that occurred earlier this weekend in Oakland Township. According to State Police, an unidentified driver was traveling east on Chicora Road sometime before 7:30am on Saturday (January 28th) when their vehicle left the roadway and struck several mailboxes.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
Detroit police release video of 2 suspects wanted for carjacking man in parking lot
The search is on for a pair of carjacking suspects who forced a man out of his car on Detroit’s northwest side early Tuesday morning. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to come forward.
'Troopers do it all': MSP trooper finds escaped horse in Freedom Township, escorts her home [PHOTOS]
A horse is home safe and sound, thanks to Michigan State Police in Washtenaw County. MSP officials say they got a call on Saturday that a horse had gotten loose and was looking for her way home in Freedom Township.
Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen by friends outside Ann Arbor Pioneer High School
Authorities are asking for help finding Adriana Davidson, a missing 15-year-old who was last seen outside Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor on Friday.
Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
