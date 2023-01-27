Read full article on original website
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Dodgers, Matt Andriese Agree To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers and veteran righty Matt Andriese are in agreement on a minor league contract, as first indicated on the transaction log at MLB.com. The Beverly Hills Sports Council client will return stateside after spending the 2022 campaign with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. Andriese, 33,...
Reds Sign Jason Vosler To Minor League Deal
The Reds announced Wednesday that they’ve signed corner infielder Jason Vosler to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training. He’s a client of All Bases Covered Sports Management. The deal with Vosler comes not long after the infielder looked to have signed a similar pact with the Mariners, only to be released a few days later. Cincinnati also confirmed its previously reported minor league deal with utilityman Chad Pinder.
Braves Sign Yolmer Sanchez To Minor League Deal
The Braves announced their full slate of non-roster invitees to spring training Wednesday, noting within that they’ve signed veteran infielder Yolmer Sanchez to a minor league contract. The MVP Sports Group client will vie for a roster spot this spring. It’s his second stint with the Braves, having also spent the 2021 season with their Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett.
Giants Sign Joe Ross To Minor League Deal
The Giants announced that they have signed right-hander Joe Ross to a minor league deal, with Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com among those who relayed the news on Twitter. Ross has received an invitation to major league Spring Training, though he underwent a second career Tommy John surgery in June of last year and isn’t likely to be ready until midseason at the earliest.
Astros, Ty Buttrey Agree To Minor League Deal
The Astros have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Ty Buttrey, as first reported by Sam Blum of the Athletic (Twitter link). He’ll get a non-roster look in big league camp this spring. Buttrey has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons, all of which came as...
D-backs, Jandel Gustave Agree To Minor League Deal
The Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Jandel Gustave, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. He’ll be invited to big league camp this spring. The 30-year-old Gustave has spent the past two seasons with the Brewers, turning in solid bottom-line results despite some shakier secondary marks. Gustave carries a 3.69 ERA in 46 1/3 innings over 41 games with Milwaukee dating back to 2021, and he’s averaged a hearty 96.7 mph on his heater during that time. Fielding-independent marks are a bit more skeptical of his efforts, albeit not overwhelmingly so (4.52 FIP, 3.94 SIERA).
Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
Boston added a new reliever Monday
White Sox, Nate Mondou Agree To Minor League Deal
The White Sox are signing infielder Nate Mondou to a minor league contract, according to the transactions log at MLB.com. It’s unclear whether he’ll get a look in big league camp. Mondou had spent his entire career with the Oakland organization. A 13th-round draftee of the A’s in...
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
Longtime Dodger scout Ralph Avila passes away at 92
Longtime Dodgers scout Ralph Avila passed away on Monday, according to multiple reports. He was 92 years old. Avila, the father of former Tigers general manager Al Avila and grandfather of longtime MLB catcher Alex Avila, was first hired by the Dodgers in 1970 as a scout in Latin America. As Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register notes, Ralph Avila was the signing scout when L.A. first landed Pedro Martínez as an amateur out of the Dominican Republic. The Hall of Fame right-hander was one of a number of players Avila brought into the organization over a scouting career that lasted three decades.
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
Brennan Davis, one of the Chicago Cubs top prospects, has arrived at camp for MLB Spring Training early to put in extra work.
Royals re-sign former Cy Young winner to one-year deal
The Royals have reached an agreement on a one-year contract to bring back veteran starter Zack Greinke, according to Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand hears that the deal will be worth $8M-$10M in base salary, plus performance-based bonuses. Greinke began his professional...
Nationals Sign Wily Peralta To Minor League Deal
The Nationals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran right-hander Wily Peralta to a minor league contract. He’s been invited to Major League camp this spring, per the team. Peralta, 33, was a starter early in his career with the Brewers but has pitched primarily out of the bullpen...
One-time All-Star OF Dexter Fowler announces retirement
“It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats. From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a ’vet’ in Anaheim — there are a few things I will never forget. Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first ’you’ve been traded to Houston’ heart pounding call.
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NEED TO PART WAYS WITH ONE OF THEIR YOUNG STARS IN PATRICK KANE TRADE
The New York Rangers are one of the teams in the hunt for three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. There remains more than one obstacle in a Kane deal, however, most prominently the salary cap. The Blackhawks forward carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and the Rangers only have $1.5...
Yankees name former MLB player Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach
The Yankees announced Monday that Brad Wilkerson will join their MLB coaching staff in 2023 as an assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson replaces Hensley Meulens, who moved on to become the lead hitting coach with the Rockies in November. Wilkerson played parts of eight major league seasons with the Expos/Nationals, Rangers,...
Rangers GM Chris Young discusses closer options
The Rangers were active this offseason in overhauling their rotation for 2023. Martín Pérez was set to hit free agency but was given a $19.65M qualifying offer that he accepted to return. The club also signed free agents Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi, in addition to acquiring Jake Odorizzi from Atlanta.
