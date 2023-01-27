Read full article on original website
BABYDOLL 911
2d ago
This is really happening. And ITS WRONG. AND ITS TIME FOR MY LOVED ONE TO HAVE ALREADY GOTTEN RELEASED. AND IM FIGHTING THEM TOOTH AND NAIL. EVEN CONTACTED THE GOVERNOR. AT LEAST IVE MADE PROGRESS IN THIS MATTER. IF FAMILY MEMBERS DONT SPEAK UP AND BE THEIR VOICES, THEY WILL STAY THERE FOR WHO KNOWS WHEN, BC TO THEM, ITS FREE LABOR FOR AS LONG AS THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH IT.
Reply(1)
7
Disappointed American
2d ago
If you hold anyone captive with out valid reason (citizen arrest, and of course accused of a crime) it is kidnapping.
Reply
6
Rougarou
1d ago
Not enough criminals in prison, which is why crime is through the roof. Governor would rather virtue signal than make these criminals actually serve the time they should.
Reply
2
Related
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
Louisiana drug informant sues over rape during sting operation
A woman who was an informant to Louisiana law enforcement is alleging that she was allowed to be raped twice in order to secure drug buys for police, according to a lawsuit.
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
NOLA.com
Louisiana held inmates past their release dates. That violated the Constitution, feds say.
Louisiana's Department of Public Safety and Corrections regularly violates the Constitution by holding people in custody beyond their release dates, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice found during a two-year investigation. For a time last year, more than 1 out of every 4 inmates released had been held too...
Julie Chrisley Was Sent to a Medical Center for Inmates — What Happened?
Fans of Chrisley Knows Best followed Julie Chrisley and husband Todd Chrisley’s legal woes as the couple was accused of bank fraud and tax evasion and then sentenced to prison time in separate federal prisons. When they were to report to their respective facilities to begin their sentences, however, Julie Chrisley was instead taken to a federal medical center. So, is Julie Chrisley sick?
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Madison Brooks' family 'blown away' by claims LSU student 'would not have complained' about alleged rape
The attorney for grieving mother of LSU student Madison Brooks has said he is "blown away" by claims made by one of the suspect’s lawyers that she "would not have complained at all."
Former Lafayette judge Michelle Odinet to face no further sanctions from disciplinary board
Former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet, who resigned after using racial slurs in a video captured in 2021, will face no further disciplinary action.
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”
The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
Judge Dismisses Former Charlottesville Police Chief’s Racial Discrimination Suit
RaShall Brackney, Charlottesville’s first Black woman police chief, and the person hired to head the department after the deadly Unite the Right rally, saw her $10 million wrongful termination lawsuit dismissed Friday by a federal judge. The Washington Post reported that Brackney, who claimed that her 2021 termination was...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones
Top state prosecutors from across the country are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates, devices the attorneys argue allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes.“Simply, we need Congress to pass legislation giving states the authority to implement a cell phone jamming system to protect inmates, guards, and the public at large,” the 22 prosecutors — all Republicans, led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson — wrote in a letter sent Wednesday to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.Wilson’s office said...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember executed
The convicted murderer is being executed in McAlester on Thursday morning. He's convicted of the murder of AJ and Patsy Cantrell.
Julie Chrisley Behind Bars: Inside the Kentucky Prison Where She’ll Serve Her Time
On Jan. 17, 'Chrisley Knows Best' star Julie Chrisley star reported to FMC Lexington to begin serving her seven-year sentence.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Wants Pardon From Louisiana Governor Following Meek Mill News
Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
Comments / 38