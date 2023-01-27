If you're like me, you've been fascinated by all the videos pouring in from around North Texas documenting the icy roads, thundersnow, and general snow day shenanigans. Well, I'm pretty sure yu haven't seen the video at the end of this article, because I shot it myself, and most of us aren't Facebook friends. But first, just in case you missed them, here are a few of the wilder videos you might have missed.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO