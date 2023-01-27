ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.3 The Buzz

Watch: Some Rascal Rode a Snowmobile Around Downtown Wichita Falls, TX

If you're like me, you've been fascinated by all the videos pouring in from around North Texas documenting the icy roads, thundersnow, and general snow day shenanigans. Well, I'm pretty sure yu haven't seen the video at the end of this article, because I shot it myself, and most of us aren't Facebook friends. But first, just in case you missed them, here are a few of the wilder videos you might have missed.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police arrest alleged compressed air thief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Can You Legally Raise Chickens For Eggs in Lawton, Oklahoma?

With the ever-increasing sky-high price of eggs these days, web searches about raising chickens inside Lawton city limits have peaked online... mainly, is it legal?. As with any topic that involves municipal government, the answers aren't as clear and concise as they could be. Can you own chickens inside the...
LAWTON, OK
92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls Road Rage in McDonald’s Drive Thru on Kemp [VIDEO]

SOMEONE GET THIS GUY A HAPPY MEAL! He's clearly having a bad day. Another Wichita Falls drive thru beat down? Yeah this isn't the first time this has happened. Back in 2021, we had a pretty crazy fight happen at a Whataburger drive thru in town. The fight that happened this week is a little different. Mainly for the fact it happened during the day. Let's face it, that Whataburger one late at night, I am assuming alcohol was involved.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Snow and Ice Expected for Wichita Falls, Texas Next Week

Well, that was a snowy disappointment: This week's forecast promised a blanket of snow but turns out it was more of a light dusting. Is modern meteorology just all about creating sensational headlines? With the rise of the internet, weather updates are readily available, leaving local TV news stations to turn to overhyping forecasts to keep viewers engaged. But did we really need to panic and stock up on essentials for this one?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two injured in head-on collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

BBB warns social security recipients to stay alert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scammers are once again targeting your social security checks and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be alert for cost of living adjustment scams. Each year the Social Security Administration approves adjustments to benefits based on the cost of living, with the massive increases...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police. According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

School delays and closures

Bowie ISD – Due to deteriorating road conditions, BISD will release all campuses at 11:30 a.m. today. Bellevue ISD reports due to worsening road conditions schools will close at 10 a.m. today. Busses will leave at that time. Ball games that had been rescheduled for tonight have been canceled as well.
BOWIE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Former tire store manager pleads guilty to theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty Friday, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store. Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000. The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County in January

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. According to their website, from January 20 to January 26, 2023, the Health District reported 110 new cases, three deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 157 recoveries. There are five new cases that are up-to-date on their vaccinations. There are […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2nd suspect in bank fraud case sentenced to prison

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Both women accused in a Wichita Falls checking kiting scheme have now been sentenced to prison. According to court documents, on Friday, January 27, 2023, Debra Jo Carroll pleaded guilty to four charges in 78th District Court. She received sentences of eight years in prison for forgery and 12 months state […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy