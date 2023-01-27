Read full article on original website
Watch: Some Rascal Rode a Snowmobile Around Downtown Wichita Falls, TX
If you're like me, you've been fascinated by all the videos pouring in from around North Texas documenting the icy roads, thundersnow, and general snow day shenanigans. Well, I'm pretty sure yu haven't seen the video at the end of this article, because I shot it myself, and most of us aren't Facebook friends. But first, just in case you missed them, here are a few of the wilder videos you might have missed.
What’s happening with trash pickup in Wichita Falls?
Officials said, weather permitting, the sanitation department hopes to be back on schedule with local trash pickup beginning Thursday, February 2, 2023.
“How are the roads?” Wichita Falls officials prep for winter weather
The winter storm is here bringing with it sleet and freezing rain and the potential for hazardous travel conditions.
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
newschannel6now.com
Man arrested for hitting child with whip, exposing himself
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly hit a child with a whip and exposed himself to a different child. 58-year-old Aurelio Saldana was arrested on charges of injury to a child and indecency with a child. Police responded to...
‘I’ll give you a reason to call police’; Man assaults grandmother, brother
Police said when they arrived, they made contact with one of the two victims, who said his brother assaulted him and his grandmother, then left the scene on foot before the officers arrived.
Artic front could bring sleet and ice as Winter Storm Watch issued for Wichita Falls, Texoma; Texoma’s Weather Authority
More winter weather could be headed to Wichita Falls and Texoma this week, mainly Monday and Tuesday January 30 and 31, 2023.
Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings issued in Texoma
The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Texoma and an Ice Storm Warning for parts of Texoma.
Ice and sleet could fall in Texoma and Wichita Falls next week
A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
Can You Legally Raise Chickens For Eggs in Lawton, Oklahoma?
With the ever-increasing sky-high price of eggs these days, web searches about raising chickens inside Lawton city limits have peaked online... mainly, is it legal?. As with any topic that involves municipal government, the answers aren't as clear and concise as they could be. Can you own chickens inside the...
Wichita Falls Road Rage in McDonald’s Drive Thru on Kemp [VIDEO]
SOMEONE GET THIS GUY A HAPPY MEAL! He's clearly having a bad day. Another Wichita Falls drive thru beat down? Yeah this isn't the first time this has happened. Back in 2021, we had a pretty crazy fight happen at a Whataburger drive thru in town. The fight that happened this week is a little different. Mainly for the fact it happened during the day. Let's face it, that Whataburger one late at night, I am assuming alcohol was involved.
Man charged with kicking Burk officer 3 times
A Burkburnett man is charged with assaulting a police officer by kicking him three times.
Snow and Ice Expected for Wichita Falls, Texas Next Week
Well, that was a snowy disappointment: This week's forecast promised a blanket of snow but turns out it was more of a light dusting. Is modern meteorology just all about creating sensational headlines? With the rise of the internet, weather updates are readily available, leaving local TV news stations to turn to overhyping forecasts to keep viewers engaged. But did we really need to panic and stock up on essentials for this one?
Two injured in head-on collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
newschannel6now.com
BBB warns social security recipients to stay alert
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scammers are once again targeting your social security checks and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be alert for cost of living adjustment scams. Each year the Social Security Administration approves adjustments to benefits based on the cost of living, with the massive increases...
Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police. According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect […]
bowienewsonline.com
School delays and closures
Bowie ISD – Due to deteriorating road conditions, BISD will release all campuses at 11:30 a.m. today. Bellevue ISD reports due to worsening road conditions schools will close at 10 a.m. today. Busses will leave at that time. Ball games that had been rescheduled for tonight have been canceled as well.
Former tire store manager pleads guilty to theft
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty Friday, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store. Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000. The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory […]
3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County in January
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. According to their website, from January 20 to January 26, 2023, the Health District reported 110 new cases, three deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 157 recoveries. There are five new cases that are up-to-date on their vaccinations. There are […]
2nd suspect in bank fraud case sentenced to prison
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Both women accused in a Wichita Falls checking kiting scheme have now been sentenced to prison. According to court documents, on Friday, January 27, 2023, Debra Jo Carroll pleaded guilty to four charges in 78th District Court. She received sentences of eight years in prison for forgery and 12 months state […]
