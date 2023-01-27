ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas

Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

Best Chance To Spot A Celebrity Are At These 5 Places In Texas!

Have you ever had a run-in with a celebrity here in town or when visiting another city? If you have, you probably tell the story to anyone who will listen. I get it. We are always asked which famous people we have met over the years. There have been quite a few as this job has its perks but not everyone has had the good fortune of crossing paths with a celeb at work so maybe you want to seek them out.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

Texas Parents Should Buy Banned Books, Homeschool, And Raise Leaders

There’s something gnawing at me, but I don’t want to really throw gasoline on what may be just a small fire. I am bothered as a lot of you are about people trying to ban books or ban teaching certain things. Personally, I think too many of us are putting too much time into fighting these things. Instead, let’s look at these things from a very raw perspective.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

All The Times That Texas Has Won An NHL Stanley Cup

In the world of NHL hockey, the Stanley Cup is a the crown jewel. The ultimate symbol that your team was the best of the best that year. Since 1914, over a 100 teams have won & countless players have held the cup up around the ice. But how many times has Texas been the victor of the Stanley Cup?
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

Your Grandma May Be Really High And That’s The Way It Should Be

Weed prohibition makes no sense, and a new study puts another exclamation point on that sentiment. So how do I know about your mee-maw? Well, let's just say that she fits a group showing a 75% increase in the use of marijuana. That's right, seniors are increasingly using marijuana to help deal with chronic pain, seizures, and a host of other problems.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

This Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court

I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy