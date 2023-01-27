Read full article on original website
Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas
Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
Someone Told This Food Blogger that Detroit Has Better Mexican Food than Texas
Back in November, food blogger @EricEatsHTX posted the most shocking Tweet that I, a self proclaimed foodie, has ever seen!. As you can imagine, it caused complete chaos! The Tweet was not only posted on Twitter, but it was also shared on Instagram and Reddit, so the chaos came from different sides of the internet!
El Paso Ranks #1 City In Texas to Say ‘I Do’, Among Top 10 In the Nation
If you're planning a wedding and keeping your costs down is at the top of the list, there are few places better than El Paso to tie the knot in. According to a financial-services website, El Paso is the #1 city in Texas to get married. The finding was part of the recently released "2023’s Best Places to Get Married."
NM Cannabis Dispensary’s Message to Texas: “Legalize Marijuana”
As we approach the one year mark since recreational marijuana became legal in the state of New Mexico, it's a great time to mention that marijuana is ILLEGAL medically, or recreationally, in the state of Texas. There are legal New Mexico dispensaries in Sunland Park, Anthony, Chaparral and Las Cruces...
One of Arizona’s Unique Dessert Shops Will Soon Call El Paso Home
El Paso loves its sweet treats, which is why this Arizona sweet shop that's coming to El Paso's Eastside will be a perfect addition!. This Arizona dessert shop is a unique fusion of some of our favorite American and Mexican snacks, and soon, it'll be calling El Paso home!. As...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
This Kangaroo Ranch in Texas Will Make You Feel Like You’re in the Outback
First of all, this reminded me of the time Buzz told us that he once saw a kangaroo in the middle of Oklahoma (of all places!). We thought maybe he was delusional since he was out in the desert and, well, Buzz doesn't drink water. But as it turns out, he may not have been all that crazy!
Abbott Announces $105.5 Million For School Safety, Most Goes To Shields For Officers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, et. al, have announced an additional $105.5 million dollars for school safety, to include mental health initiatives, according to a press release from the Governor's office. Nearly half of the funds are for shields for law enforcement officers. And Texas AFT, a...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Is It Legal To Pour Your Cooking Grease Down The Drain In Texas?
Some people are very economical and use only enough oil for what they're doing, and/or store the rest for next time. But what if you've had, say a fish fry and there's just more used oil than you can store?. First off, the state (and probably elsewhere) likes to refer...
Best Chance To Spot A Celebrity Are At These 5 Places In Texas!
Have you ever had a run-in with a celebrity here in town or when visiting another city? If you have, you probably tell the story to anyone who will listen. I get it. We are always asked which famous people we have met over the years. There have been quite a few as this job has its perks but not everyone has had the good fortune of crossing paths with a celeb at work so maybe you want to seek them out.
A Texas Quarterback Is Guaranteed To Win Super Bowl LVII
The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. After last night's NFC & AFC Championship games, with the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Cincinnati Bengals, we will see a Chiefs/Eagles match up in Glendale, Arizona; the home this year's Super Bowl.
Texas Parents Should Buy Banned Books, Homeschool, And Raise Leaders
There’s something gnawing at me, but I don’t want to really throw gasoline on what may be just a small fire. I am bothered as a lot of you are about people trying to ban books or ban teaching certain things. Personally, I think too many of us are putting too much time into fighting these things. Instead, let’s look at these things from a very raw perspective.
All The Times That Texas Has Won An NHL Stanley Cup
In the world of NHL hockey, the Stanley Cup is a the crown jewel. The ultimate symbol that your team was the best of the best that year. Since 1914, over a 100 teams have won & countless players have held the cup up around the ice. But how many times has Texas been the victor of the Stanley Cup?
Your Grandma May Be Really High And That’s The Way It Should Be
Weed prohibition makes no sense, and a new study puts another exclamation point on that sentiment. So how do I know about your mee-maw? Well, let's just say that she fits a group showing a 75% increase in the use of marijuana. That's right, seniors are increasingly using marijuana to help deal with chronic pain, seizures, and a host of other problems.
This Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court
I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
