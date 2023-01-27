ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols

NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement in the capital area says claims from New Orleans leaders saying that Baton Rouge officers are heading to the Crescent City to help handle Mardi Gras revelers aren't accurate. "Jeanerette for example... Wow! You know? Of course, Tangiaphoa... Wow! You know? And of course our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Coroner identifies 13-year-old boy found shot to death in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies initially responded to a call about shots […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is

Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says

CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo

BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend. Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure.
BROUSSARD, LA
wbrz.com

Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA

