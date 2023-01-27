Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to consent'
BATON ROUGE- In the weeks since LSU student Madi Brooks was hit and killed by a car on a dark, Baton Rouge road, four people have been arrested and are facing charges in her alleged rape. "We have a blood alcohol number. It establishes intoxication under the statue, which makes...
LSU Reveille
Report: Defense lawyers for men charged with raping LSU student said acts were consensual
Defense lawyers for the men charged with raping LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit by a vehicle and died in the hospital shortly after the alleged rapes, say acts were consensual, according to coverage of their Friday press conference by The Advocate. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were...
Lafayette woman wins appeal in attempted murder case, gets credit for time served and supervised probation
A Lafayette mother is speaking out after the sentencing of a woman who severely injured her daughters.
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
wbrz.com
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols
NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement in the capital area says claims from New Orleans leaders saying that Baton Rouge officers are heading to the Crescent City to help handle Mardi Gras revelers aren't accurate. "Jeanerette for example... Wow! You know? Of course, Tangiaphoa... Wow! You know? And of course our...
brproud.com
EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old boy found shot to death in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies initially responded to a call about shots […]
wbrz.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
theadvocate.com
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is
Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway last seen Sunday afternoon
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for a teenager who left home Sunday and has not been seen since. According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Kayden Tanksley left his home in Denham Springs without permission Sunday at 3 p.m. Deputies say no foul play is suspected, but...
an17.com
Livingston suspect indicted for first degree rape of victim under age of 13
Livingston, LA - On Jan. 24, Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston was indicted by a grand jury for two counts of First-Degree Rape When the Victim is Under Age 13, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Sura is set to appear for arraignment on Feb. 2 of this year...
WAFB.com
Clinton police release name of suspect wanted in connection with shooting
Two men were found dead inside a car off of Siegen Lane following a shooting overnight, according to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on highway in Port Allen, officials say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The West...
ktalnews.com
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrz.com
Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says
CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
kadn.com
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/KADN) — Attorneys for the four people facing rape charges after 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks was fatally struck by a car say they will prove that their clients are innocent. "As the facts of this case continue to come forth, we believe that intent and...
wbrz.com
Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
wbrz.com
A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo
BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend. Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure.
wbrz.com
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office launched a full-scale investigation Friday after the WBRZ Investigative Unit published video of WBRSO employee Mandy Miller turning herself in on felony theft charges. After WBRZ published video of Miller turning herself in to the jail, sources said Kevin Deval,...
wbrz.com
Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
LSU Reveille
Report: Man charged with rape in Madison Brooks case charged with first-degree rape in separate case
A man charged with third-degree rape in an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks has been charged in another case with the 2020 first-degree rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to WDSU. Kaivon Washington, 18, turned himself into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Friday night, WAFB reported....
