ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport man convicted in 2021 slaying of his brother

By Special to the Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmZoa_0kTf4fJ900

A Shreveport man who killed his brother following an argument was found guilty Thursday, Jan. 26, in Caddo District Court.

The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court found Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, guilty as charged of the Aug. 18, second-degree murder of his brother, 45-year-old Cedric Cemoyne Fuller.

On the date of the slaying, Cotton went to the Baxter Street home of Fuller's mother and got into an altercation with Fuller. Witnesses reported hearing two bursts of gunfire and upon exiting the residence found Fuller bleeding, face-down in a puddle.

Pathology reports showed Mr. Fuller had been shot five times from the rear, with two of the shots fatal. Mr. Fuller was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Cotton later called 911 and admitted to shooting Fuller. Cotton fled but almost two months later was apprehended in Bossier.

Cotton returns faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport man convicted in 2021 slaying of his brother

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Man arrested in shooting that injured 6-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting case that left a 6-year-old child injured. On Monday, Jan. 30, SPD reported the arrest of Cavisia Goode, 27, for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 28 shooting. Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of killing his brother after an argument has been found guilty. Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, was found guilty for second-degree murder in connection to the Aug, 18, 2021 death of his brother, 45-year-old Cedric Cemoyne Fuller. [RELATED: Caddo grand jury indicts 5...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting

One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTBS

Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport

Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers …. A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder. It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KTBS

Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Pregnant Woman Steals Credit Card for Pizza

Bossier City Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy pizza. The victim contacted police after she lost her wallet at a local storage facility on January 6th (2023). Police were contacted after a strange purchase came up on her bank statement from a Domino's Pizza.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
UNION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm. Shreveport, Louisiana – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Pernell Deon Russell, 25, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman critically injured in Sugar Lane mass shooting pronounced dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who was shot in a mass shooting on Sugar Lane has died; seven other people were shot during the incident. Latounda Bryant, 33, died at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ochsner LSU Health. She had been receiving treatment since the mass shooting that took place on Jan. 22.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy