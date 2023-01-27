Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these 3 agent picks
In VALORANT, what fans see in competitive games doesn’t reflect the reality of ranked play, especially when looking at the lower levels. As the lowest tier in ranked, Iron games have pretty much nothing in common with pro play except for the maps. But some agents are simply struggling at all levels, from the highest to the lowest.
dotesports.com
Only 3 League champions have perfect pick-ban rates through the 2023 LCS Spring Split’s first week
Ever since the start of the new year, League of Legends pros have been trying to make sense of the game’s new meta before their 2023 Spring Split begins. Around the world, teams have brought in new champions that are quickly picking up steam in various regions, and in North America, three picks have become a priority for every squad in the LCS.
dotesports.com
FaZe Clan in discussions to sign former TSM VALORANT star
FaZe Clan is pursuing former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo in an attempt to complete its VALORANT roster ahead of the start of the North America Challengers league, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Rossy, considered one of the best players during his run with The Nation in the...
dotesports.com
Fudge factor: Cloud9 superstar hits LCS career kill milestone during dominant game against Golden Guardians
After another destructive performance against Golden Guardians, Cloud9’s top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami has hit a career milestone, reaching 500 kills in his LCS career. The 20-year-old phenom reached the mark when he picked K’Sante during the first week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split, in his...
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: MW2, Warzone 2 kicks off double XP weekend for what was supposed to be the end of season one
Double XP weekend is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on what was supposed to be the final weekend of season one. Activision routinely runs double XP weekends on the final weekend before a new season drops, and season one was originally slated to end on Feb. 1. But with a massive list of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes on the way, season two got delayed.
dotesports.com
Here are the early League Patch 13.1C patch notes
Despite a cyber attack, ransom notes, and hackers reportedly putting up Riot Games’ source code for auction, League of Legends Patch 13.1B rolled out on Jan. 26. Until we can put this all behind us and move on to Patch 13.3, we still have Patch 13.1C ahead of us. Similar to the last patch, Patch 13.1C is bringing about balancing changes to champions and items.
dotesports.com
Team Infinity call out SA Dota Pro Circuit organizers over ‘unfair’ tiebreaker changes
The Dota 2 Winter Tour of the DPC 2023 is winding down soon with some expected winners across several brackets and a few new surprises nobody saw coming. While all of the games were exciting to watch, with the good came the bad as well, and certain developments were happening in the South American region that was less than savory.
dotesports.com
Remember me? SlasheR and FaZe reverse sweep LA Guerrillas in Stage 2 qualifers
Los Angeles Guerrilas failed to close out their match against the Atlanta FaZe today, and potentially face starting in the lower bracket. This was the first time former FaZe player Arcitys played against the team that won him his second world championship. During the off season, Arcitys was dropped from the team and replaced by former Guerillas member SlasheR. Both teams had struggled with consistency before the match, but improved during the Stage Two qualifiers. With each team having two wins and one loss, the winner of this match-up would gain an advantage and likely advance to the winner’s bracket at the Major.
dotesports.com
G2 clocks up one of the fastest LEC wins ever, but couldn’t catch their own record
G2 Esports closed the second-fastest LEC game ever against Team Heretics during the second week of 2023 Winter Split, complete with a dancing Rift Herald. This G2 roster has been compared multiple times to the one the oft-championship organization fielded in the 2019 League season due to their potential in reaching great heights in League of Legends competitions and for their capability in smashing records—which they almost did five weeks into the season.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players share their early opinion on Swiftplay
VALORANT was released a few years ago now, but Riot Games continues to keep the game feeling fresh with regular updates. One of the ways the devs succeed in doing this is by implementing new game modes to appeal to new and returning players, in addition to their heavy focus on the competitive mode. But while some game modes are popular, others haven’t met players’ expectations. They were later removed, never to return.
dotesports.com
Busted All Will Be One MTG combo deals 20 damage in Limited and Standard
Hall of Fame Magic: The Gathering player Frank Karsten has put together a combo using only Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards that can deal 20 damage directly to an opponent by turn four. Phyrexians are invading the MTG Multiverse and they are using Oil counters to end games. Within...
dotesports.com
Where to use the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced DMZ players to an all-new, expansive map called Al Mazrah. This new map has hundreds of points of interest where players can find in-game currency, loot, or stage battlegrounds to take on opposing players and squads. Though the overwhelming majority of the map is open to players upon spawning in, there are some locked areas.
dotesports.com
Nouns’ Yamsun calls out Wildcard Dota 2 pro for toxic attitude: ‘He’s acting like a clown’
While the North American Dota 2 region already decided who would attend the Lima Major, a battle for the third place spot in the region commenced between nouns and Wildcard Gaming. As nouns’ all-American roster prevailed at the end, Luke “Yamsun” Wang gave a piece of his mind to WG’s Vladimir “babitich” Abelyan, a high-ranked player from the Eastern European region who switched to NA for the 2023 season.
dotesports.com
League players slam ‘atrocious’ level-up rewards
Some League of Legends players aren’t satisfied with one key feature of the game. A handful of players complained about the rewards system on League’s subreddit over the weekend. They claim it has become pointless and tedious, especially for players that already own all the champions in the game.
dotesports.com
ALGS confirms Split One playoffs schedule, groups—and 2 new orgs entering the fray
The Apex Legends Global Series is back on LAN and today it announced all the pertinent info for those fans unable to attend in person in London. The announcement included plenty of information about broadcast schedules, broadcasting talent, and the prizes that teams stand to win—and the list of teams competing and their groups, which included two orgs not originally slated to appear in an official capacity.
dotesports.com
Best MTG Black Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards tier-list
A guide to drafting the MTG color Black in the ONE Limited Draft format. The color Black in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is stacked with above-average Magic: The Gathering Common and Uncommon cards, synergizing with three main mechanics in the set. Fueling Toxic, Corrupted, and Proliferate synergies in Phyrexia:...
dotesports.com
Device outlines his ‘biggest issue’ with competitive CS:GO
Nicolai “device” Reedtz shed some light on his biggest problem with professional CS:GO after clinching a spot in the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2023 on Sunday. Following the victory against OG, the 27-year-old spoke about experiencing stress in BLAST Overtime via HLTV. The sniper revealed the thing he’s been working a lot on lately is stress, and it’s also his biggest problem in competitive gaming.
dotesports.com
Best places to find emergency rations in DMZ
In Call of Duty DMZ, you will find various items and objects that are required to complete different faction missions. Most of these objects can be found in different buildings and loot caches across major POIs. Emergency Rations is one of these items you need to find to complete the Medical Mule faction mission in DMZ.
dotesports.com
How to fix Code 408 in Apex Legends
When it comes to Apex Legends and errors that constantly interfere with a pleasant gaming experience, it seems like the two almost have a love affair of sorts. They’ve been going strong for years at this point. While it is clear that Apex has no shortage of errors when...
dotesports.com
HisWattson’s Apex Legends mods rival official LTMs, but EA won’t let him monetize tournaments
Apex Legends has slowly added additional official game modes with each season and event, including Arenas, Control, Shadow Royale, and other limited time playlists, but the community has always rallied for more. Private lobbies recently released to the public with the Spellbound Collection Event, but with heavy limitations on starting a lobby.
Comments / 0