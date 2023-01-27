Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Local News Digital
Columbus Young Professionals group is back
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) announces the return of the Columbus Young Professionals (CYP) program in 2023. Professional development and social opportunities are available throughout the year. CACC has partnered with The Academic Achievement Center to present the first three professional development sessions. CYP helps you gain the skills needed for career success and builds a deeper community connection through increased self-understanding through this series of workshops.
Local News Digital
Black History Month Columbus opening ceremony, event calendar announced
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Leaders from the African American Fund, Paths to Success, the NAACP Columbus/Bartholomew chapter, Taylor Bros., and the African American Pastors Alliance have announced the launch of Black History Month Columbus (BHMC). See the calendar of events for the month’s festivities here. The opening ceremony, on...
Local News Digital
‘Swine & Dine’ opens in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Visitors Center is welcoming a new business to downtown Columbus. Business partners, and mother-daughter duo Lindy and Catie Rix are opening their new culinary-focused experience and event venue, Swine & Dine, this Friday, February 3, at 412 Washington St., between Dell Brothers and the Savory Swine.
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for third North Vernon school intimidation incident
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Jennings County High School student has been arrested in connection to a third intimidation incident at Jennings County school in a period of four days. School Resource Officer (SRO) Matt Staples was told of an intimidating statement made by a Jennings County High School...
Local News Digital
3 arrested for hunting equipment theft in Jennings County
JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three people for the theft of hunting equipment earlier this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were allegedly located. Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41; all of Paris Crossing, were taken into custody.
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for Jennings County school threat
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) arrested a suspect late Friday afternoon regarding intimidating AirDrops sent during the high school incident last Thursday, at the Jennings County High School/Jennings County Middle School. NVPD worked closely with personnel from the schools and Jennings County Juvenile probation...
Comments / 0