Columbia, MO

KOMU

Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program

ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community

This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal

COLUMBIA - West Ash Street between Alexander and McBaine Avenues will close Thursday, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. This closure will affect the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this time, Columbia Tree Work will remove a hazardous tree from...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

One injured after shooting at West Business Loop trailer park

COLUMBIA - One adult man was injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Columbia Police have arrested Sean Eugene Colton, 21, in connection with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. Although her death was...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopens after water line break

BOONEVILLE — The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopened at 5 p.m. Tuesday following a water line break. The company announced on Facebook around 12:20 p.m. that it would temporarily close due to the break. A spokesperson told KOMU 8 the water main break was outside the building but...
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Black History Month art contest opens community voting

The seventh annual Black History Month art contest, sponsored by UScellular, is now open for voting. In January, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City created original artwork of influential Black figures; finalists were then chosen by Club representatives. This...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Judge rules CPS violated state statute by not accepting Basye's school board candidacy. Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education election, a judge ruled Monday. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

George Washington Carver School to convert into senior apartment complex

FULTON — George Washington Carver School is set to begin renovations to become a new senior living apartment complex for Fulton residents. The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the Carver School Apartments. According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society, Carver School Apartments will feature 33...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Judge sets Monday night shooting suspect's bond at $400k

BOONE COUNTY - The suspect in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia was granted a $400,000 cash-only bond at a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Sean Colton, 21, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. If released, Colton is not...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

2 people in the hospital after ambulance leaves roadway, overturns

BELLE — Two ambulance workers are in the hospital after the ambulance they were in slid off the road and flipped on its side in Belle this afternoon. The ambulance came across icy road conditions while responding to a call and left the roadway on Highway 28 near Highway EE, according to the Osage Ambulance District.
BELLE, MO
KOMU

MU uses to $2 million grant to avert student threats

COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others. According to a press release from the university,...
COLUMBIA, MO

