Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KOMU
Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program
ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
KOMU
Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community
This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
KOMU
Trailer home near Hallsville considered a loss after Tuesday morning fire
BOONE COUNTY — Authorities shut down a northern Boone County highway Tuesday morning as the result of a trailer fire. Officials said the cause of the fire was caused by an accidental electrical malfunction. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded around 9:30 a.m. to Highway OO, just west...
KOMU
West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal
COLUMBIA - West Ash Street between Alexander and McBaine Avenues will close Thursday, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. This closure will affect the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this time, Columbia Tree Work will remove a hazardous tree from...
KOMU
One injured after shooting at West Business Loop trailer park
COLUMBIA - One adult man was injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Columbia Police have arrested Sean Eugene Colton, 21, in connection with...
KOMU
No injuries reported at Jefferson City structure fire Monday morning
JEFFERSON CITY - Firefighters with the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday morning. The fire happened at U.S. Rents on Industrial Drive around 10 a.m. U.S. Rents employees told the department they saw fire in the lower retail area of the business, according to a news release.
KOMU
Stakeholders share feelings ahead of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board first training session
COLUMBIA − Both returning and new members of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) are meeting Wednesday evening for the first of two training sessions after a nearly six-month pause. The city council voted to suspend the CPRB meetings in August 2022 after months of infighting, resignations and...
KOMU
Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. Although her death was...
KOMU
Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
KOMU
AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
KOMU
City of Columbia workers protest against wages, transportation cuts ahead of CBA negotiations
COLUMBIA — About 50 City of Columbia Public Works and Utilities employees took to City Hall Monday night to demand improved pay and protest against pending transportation cuts. The protest, organized by the Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA (Laborers' International Union of North America) and the Missouri Jobs with...
KOMU
Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopens after water line break
BOONEVILLE — The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopened at 5 p.m. Tuesday following a water line break. The company announced on Facebook around 12:20 p.m. that it would temporarily close due to the break. A spokesperson told KOMU 8 the water main break was outside the building but...
KOMU
Black History Month art contest opens community voting
The seventh annual Black History Month art contest, sponsored by UScellular, is now open for voting. In January, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City created original artwork of influential Black figures; finalists were then chosen by Club representatives. This...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 31
Judge rules CPS violated state statute by not accepting Basye's school board candidacy. Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education election, a judge ruled Monday. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute...
KOMU
George Washington Carver School to convert into senior apartment complex
FULTON — George Washington Carver School is set to begin renovations to become a new senior living apartment complex for Fulton residents. The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the Carver School Apartments. According to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society, Carver School Apartments will feature 33...
KOMU
Emergency shelters work together to prepare for more guests as cold temperatures move in
JEFFERSON CITY - As temperatures drop this week, emergency shelters that are at capacity are finding ways to work together. Mariah Luebbering, chair member of the Jefferson City Room at the Inn (JCRATI), said this is the second year the organization has been open. "Catholic Charities has requested that we...
KOMU
Judge sets Monday night shooting suspect's bond at $400k
BOONE COUNTY - The suspect in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia was granted a $400,000 cash-only bond at a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Sean Colton, 21, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. If released, Colton is not...
KOMU
2 people in the hospital after ambulance leaves roadway, overturns
BELLE — Two ambulance workers are in the hospital after the ambulance they were in slid off the road and flipped on its side in Belle this afternoon. The ambulance came across icy road conditions while responding to a call and left the roadway on Highway 28 near Highway EE, according to the Osage Ambulance District.
KOMU
MU uses to $2 million grant to avert student threats
COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others. According to a press release from the university,...
KOMU
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Comments / 0