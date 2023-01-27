ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Decision not to appoint Steve Wilks as Carolina Panthers' head coach points to a 'legitimate race problem in the NFL,' say his attorneys

By Ben Church, Matt Foster, CNN
KOMU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
KOMU

Chiefs fans to expect high travel prices for Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY - With the Chiefs' 23-20 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City is heading to its third Super Bowl in four years to play the Philadelphia Eagles. But fans looking to make the trip to Arizona can expect hefty prices to pay. "We saw about a 60%...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

Kansas City Chiefs win AFC Championship, advance to Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY (CNN)-- The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to Super Bowl LVII following a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. After suffering a high ankle sprain last week in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

Kelce listed as questionable for AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Kelce reportedly has a back injury after practicing all week. The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday. KSHB 41 sports reporter Aaron Ladd said Kelce did not...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy