Decision not to appoint Steve Wilks as Carolina Panthers' head coach points to a 'legitimate race problem in the NFL,' say his attorneys

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
KOMU
Chiefs fans to expect high travel prices for Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY - With the Chiefs' 23-20 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City is heading to its third Super Bowl in four years to play the Philadelphia Eagles. But fans looking to make the trip to Arizona can expect hefty prices to pay. "We saw about a 60%...
KOMU
Kansas City Chiefs win AFC Championship, advance to Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY (CNN)-- The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to Super Bowl LVII following a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. After suffering a high ankle sprain last week in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick...
KOMU
Kelce listed as questionable for AFC Championship game
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Kelce reportedly has a back injury after practicing all week. The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday. KSHB 41 sports reporter Aaron Ladd said Kelce did not...
Comments / 0