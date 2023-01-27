Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Maersk Supply Service Bags Buzios 6 Project Job Off Brazil
TehnipFMC turned to Maersk Supply Service for the towing and mooring job for Petrobras's Buzios 6 project. — Maersk Supply Service has put pen to paper on an assignment deal with TechnipFMC that will see the company perform towing and mooring campaign for Petrobars’ Búzios 6 project, offshore Brazil.
mrobusinesstoday.com
ST Engineering strengthens Asia footprint with two new CFM56-7B engine maintenance contracts
According to the latest contracts, ST Engineering will carry out heavy maintenance of CFM56-7B engines for the two airlines at its engine MRO facilities in Singapore and Xiamen, China. ST Engineering, a Singaporean multinational technology and engineering group in aerospace has announced that its Commercial Aerospace business has secured CFM56-7B...
FourKites & cargonerds Partner to Bring Enhanced Cost & Time Savings to Global Freight Forwarders & Shippers
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces a partnership with cargonerds to enhance the digital freight platform with its market-leading supply chain visibility data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005027/en/ FourKites & cargonerds partner to bring enhanced cost and time savings to global freight forwarders and shippers (Graphic: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com
MPC Containers Becomes Lead Customer for Synthetic Marine Diesel
As the search continues for new alternative fuels to contribute to the decarbonization of shipping, Norway’s MPC Container Ships has entered into a future contract with Germany’s Ineratec for a new synthetic marine diesel oil for its ships. Ineratec, which is developed power-to-liquid applications for other segments of the transportation sector, is looking to build demand as it works to develop its production capacities.
CNBC
Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability. Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs told CNBC it was a "necessary intervention to help us to become competitive and lean in the way we go forward in the market." The company also says...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Processing Services (GPS) Appoints Former Visa Exec Jim McCarthy to Lead Product Development
Global Processing Services (GPS), a global payments technology platform, announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will “lead GPS’ global commercial and...
salestechstar.com
Descartes’ Study Reveals 65% of Companies Plan to Accelerate Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Investment
Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released findings from its study Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Accelerates, but Has Long Way to Go, which examined how technology innovation is changing supply chain and logistics operations and executives’ plans for continued investment. The report found that 59% of companies surveyed accelerated the pace of innovation investment and deployment over the last two years. Moreover, 65% plan to increase their technology spending over the next two years; however, 87% indicated they still face internal inhibitors to supply chain and logistics innovation.
TechCrunch
Eazy Digital helps Southeast Asia’s small insurers digitize their operations
The Bangkok-based startup announced today it has raised $850,000 in an oversubscribed seed round led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Wing Vasiksiri and Sasin Bangkok Venture Club. Eazy Digital was founded last year by Haprem Doowa and Maethavee Sukul. Doowa was previously co-founder and CEO of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Bank N26 Appoints Arnd Schwierholz as CFO
N26, a European digital bank, announced the appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as its new Chief Financial Officer. The experienced manager will “lead the company’s financial department moving forward.”. Arnd Schwierholz reportedly “brings decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management for publicly traded companies to...
drugstorenews.com
In the coming years more retail pharmacy brands will adopt technology to gain a competitive edge
Investments in pharmacy technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition. Retail pharmacies have gained a reputation for being slow to adopt new technology. But investments in technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition, according to a November 2022 report from New York-based Coresight Research. That edge will be critical going forward, too, as the retail pharmacy landscape has changed dramatically in the past few years.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Marqeta acquires fintech infrastructure startup Power Finance for $275M
Kicking off the week, we’ve been thoroughly enjoying Runa Sandvik’s story about how U.S. police use digital data to prosecute abortions in our post-Roe-v.-Wade world. The TL;DR is that healthcare in the U.S. is a weird world, and you should use end-to-end encrypted messages if you’re going to DM your friends about things that are potentially illegal. — Christine and Haje.
SHOOT Online
Zulu Alpha Kilo Ups Yung To Chief Design Officer, Murray To CCO
Zulu Alpha Kilo has promoted Stephanie Yung to chief design officer and Brian Murray to chief creative officer, reporting into agency founder and current CCO Zak Mroueh. Yung joined Zulu in 2020, returning from a 10-year stay in New York at design and innovation firm, Smart Design. During her time at Zulu, Yung has grown the design team and expanded the talent offering to push design thinking beyond traditional branding and graphic design and deeper into how brands behave across experiences, products, and services. Yung was instrumental in championing the Micropedia for Microaggressions initiative that Zulu created on behalf of a coalition of DEI groups. The online tool has been adopted by corporations, government bodies, and organizations around the world. It was recognized with a Fusion Pencil at the One Show, two Cannes Lions, a D&AD pencil, and Design Best of Show at the local Marketing awards. Yung and Mroueh have a long history, having worked together at TAXI and in the early days of Zulu.
Flytrex & CAU Plot Nationwide Roll Out of Drone Food Delivery After Getting FAA Approval
Flytrex, a startup specializing in on-demand delivery of food and retail items, and partner Causey Aviation Unmanned (CAU), announced today they had received Standard Part 135 Air Carrier Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) according to an announcement sent to The Spoon. According to the FAA, Part 135 “certification is the only path for small drones to carry the property of another for compensation beyond visual line of sight.”
SHOOT Online
Top UK and Canadian Creative Studios - FutureDeluxe and Tendril - Join Forces To Build 'Forever'
Two of the marketing industry’s most respected creative content studios have struck a transatlantic deal to launch a new powerhouse called ‘Forever’: an organization that will reimagine the future of design, moving image and creative technology on a global scale. London-based FutureDeluxe (known for its experimental and...
maritime-executive.com
Long Beach Seeks Offshore Wind Opportunities with Pier Wind Project
The Port of Long Beach is looking to offshore wind turbine assembly and manufacturing as a new growth strategy as part of its vision for the future. The port announces its plans for a terminal dedicated to California’s emerging offshore wind business as port executives review the state of the port and declared 2023 as the “Year of Imagination” as they look toward the future now that the surge in containers has peaked.
A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range
ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
insideevs.com
Lightyear's Operating Company Atlas Technologies Declared Bankrupt
Solar EV startup Lightyear has announced that Atlas Technologies, its operating company responsible for the production of solar cars, has been declared insolvent by a Dutch court. Obviously, this spells uncertainty for the future of Lightyear, which announced a week ago that production of the Lightyear 0 was suspended six...
aircargonews.net
GlobalX adds freighter expertise
Miami-based Global Crossing Airlines Group (GlobalX) has appointed Glen Gates as vice president – A321 freighter programmes. Gates has more than 38 years of experience in the freighter market. In 1985, he launched a new cargo unit for Midway Airlines as director cargo marketing and then worked for DHL...
maritime-executive.com
Port of Mombasa Explores Using Solar Power for Cold-Ironing
The Port of Mombasa is investigating the feasibility of using renewable- energy for its planned shore power operations. The energy and marine consultant ABL group has already examined two possible brownfield sites for installation of a solar photovoltaic plant for power cold ironing (shore power) at the seaport. The Kenya...
gamblingnews.com
SG:certified Welcomes Maris Catania as Safer Gambling Senior Consultant
Maris Catania, an industry veteran with years of experience, will be joining the company as a safer gambling senior consultant, SG:certified announced. SG:certified Welcomes Catania as Senior Consultant. Catania will be stepping into the office with an immediate effect and, as a safer gambling senior consultant, will be responsible for...
Comments / 0