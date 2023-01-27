Zulu Alpha Kilo has promoted Stephanie Yung to chief design officer and Brian Murray to chief creative officer, reporting into agency founder and current CCO Zak Mroueh. Yung joined Zulu in 2020, returning from a 10-year stay in New York at design and innovation firm, Smart Design. During her time at Zulu, Yung has grown the design team and expanded the talent offering to push design thinking beyond traditional branding and graphic design and deeper into how brands behave across experiences, products, and services. Yung was instrumental in championing the Micropedia for Microaggressions initiative that Zulu created on behalf of a coalition of DEI groups. The online tool has been adopted by corporations, government bodies, and organizations around the world. It was recognized with a Fusion Pencil at the One Show, two Cannes Lions, a D&AD pencil, and Design Best of Show at the local Marketing awards. Yung and Mroueh have a long history, having worked together at TAXI and in the early days of Zulu.

