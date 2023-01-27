Read full article on original website
Late night Sunday for Hutchinson Fire Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) contained and put out a vehicle fire that extended to the garage Sunday night. At 10:12 p.m., the HFD responded to 3809 Queens Place for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Engine 7 found a half-ton truck on fire. The fire was...
Two people rescued at Cheney Lake Saturday
RENO COUNTY — Two people were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting. The two...
Kan. woman dead after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County. A 2012 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old woman from Wichita was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The car struck the concrete wall, traveled over the wall...
Reno County economic event coming up Feb. 7
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wichita State University Economist Jeremy Hill will be in Hutchinson Feb. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at The Burt for the 2023 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference's Reno County stop. Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce noted that...
Kan. woman, 9-month-old injured in crash with police SUV
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident involving a Wichita Police Department vehicle. Just before 11:50p.m. Sunday, a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Officer Mario Ocon, 22 of Wichita and Officer Brennan A. Harris, 31, Goddard, were westbound on 13th Street North responding with their emergency lights and sirens activated to assist officers in a vehicle pursuit in Central Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Jowers announced as next Inman superintendent
INMAN, Kan. — The Inman USD 448 Board of Education announced Monday the filling of its superintendent vacancy. The district partnered with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board sought the district’s next superintendent. McPherson County native Stephen Jowers has been selected. Current leader Scott Friesen...
Newsum appointed as 27th District magistrate judge
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson, Kansas, to a vacant magistrate judgeship position in the 27th Judicial District. The vacancy results from the resignation of District Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan, who is now serving as District Court Judge for Division III. “Newsum has...
Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.
SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
Stacy Goss: City has many issues to work through
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stacy Goss looks at the city of Hutchinson before her installation as a council member next month, there are several issues the council may have the opportunity to address. "There is an issue with water," Goss said. "Not only our own water, but what are...
Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
🎥 More Kan. law enforcement respond to video that stuns the nation
KANSAS CITY— Protesters and police unions around the country continue to condemn Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Kansas City Kansas Police Chief Karl Oakman released a statement late Saturday with "a sobering reminder to law enforcement...
Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Police investigate possible arson after explosion near Salina home
Police are investigating alleged arson in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m.
KAMS to host session for counselors in Hutch next month
HAYS, Kan. — Fort Hays State University's Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for...
Salvation Army still short of goal in home stretch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army of Reno County finds itself slightly shy of its Christmas 2022 fundraising goal, despite raising over $75,000 through kettle donations this season. Overall, the Christmas Campaign has made 91% of its total goal, with the campaign set to end Jan. 31. "Current numbers...
Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
Bogey's celebrating Chiefs win uniquely
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's of Hutchinson is doing a special deal for the stripes Monday. "Referees have a hard job and get NO love! So, today only, anyone in the community who is a Referee for Rec leagues, competitive leagues, school leagues, whatever, come in and get any shake for half off!!"
Real Men Sing event held at Bethany College
LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Real Men Sing vocal workshop at Bethany College Jan. 23 brought over 400 young men, grades 5-12, from 34 schools across Kansas to Lindsborg. The singers spent the day working with music professionals in one of three groups. The High School Choir, conducted by Paul...
