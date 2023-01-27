Brooklyn Kolache, a Bed-Stuy cafe that helped introduce New Yorkers to Texas-style kolaches over a decade ago, has closed its off-shoot location at 185 Bleecker Street, near MacDougal Street, in the West Village after a year and a half. Owner Autumn Stanford, a native Texan, confirmed the closure to Eater on Monday morning, adding that the bakery had been hit by wire fraud last fall totaling some $15,000 in losses. Business at the second location had already been slow, she says, and the Manhattan outpost would likely have closed this spring regardless. The theft accelerated those plans; the bakery’s last day was January 29.

