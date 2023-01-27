ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

theadvocate.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Juvenile girl fatally shot Sunday in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile girl was fatally shot Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD said an adult man has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, but stopped short of calling him a suspect or announcing an arrest in connection with the girl’s death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Why is a Spanish cannon entrenched in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?

Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says

Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot in mid New Orleans East

NOPD is investigating a shooting in mid New Orleans East. The call came in just before noon. Seventh District officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Prentiss Avenue and Bright Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

DEA raids Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and other law enforcement officers raided the home and businesses of a Biloxi city councilman. The Sun Herald reported the home and businesses of Robert Deming III were raided on Thursday, January 26. The agents searched the home on Caroline Lane and an SUV and pickup […]
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his. FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Larry Clark, 38, 7066 Modoc Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

