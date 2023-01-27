*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve known my friend Chad since childhood, and I must say, the guy has the patience and kindness of a saint. He is the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back and his last time to anyone who needed it. He once even let a homeless man he didn’t even know stay at his house for weeks until he could get himself back on his feet.

10 DAYS AGO