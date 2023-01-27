ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Wanted Divorce Because Husband is too Kind and He Never Fights Back

In an absolutely unbelievable example, a lady in the United Arab Emirates chose to divorce her spouse after just one year of marriage, despite the fact that he loved her too much and never once disagreed with her. She said she experienced a "year of misery" in a "cruel-free" marriage to a man who did chores and gave her presents.
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
Mary Duncan

Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Rabih Hammoud

Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?

This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Amy Christie

Wife on husband: "He talks about divorce each time I stay out late with my friends"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being married and still going to parties with your friends is not always easy to do in a relationship. Trust, patience, and plenty of determination will go into convincing your partner that nothing strange is happening when you come back later than usual, but even then, doing it too often can eventually lead to them doubting your actions.
Mary Duncan

“I’m the woman so I am right,” wife tells husband during every fight until they finally divorce

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve known my friend Chad since childhood, and I must say, the guy has the patience and kindness of a saint. He is the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back and his last time to anyone who needed it. He once even let a homeless man he didn’t even know stay at his house for weeks until he could get himself back on his feet.
EF Bomb Coach

Manifest the Life You Want

Positive mindset, law of attraction, manifestation—for some people this sounds like a bad infomercial, but if you put the work in, these things can change your worldview and lead you to the life you want.
Shelley Wenger

Tips for Surviving Divorce

Going through a divorce may end up being the hardest thing that you have ever done. Not only are you losing the person that you planned to spend the rest of your life with, but your entire life is going to change. Most people have to move. Financially, you may be facing uncertainty in the following months and years.
psychologytoday.com

Women Seek Divorce More Often: The Aftermath Isn't Always Easy

Approximately two-thirds of divorces are initiated by women. Walking away from a marriage brings a mix of positive and challenging feelings. The "left-behind" partner in a divorce or long-term breakup may experience and express a wide range of emotions, so plan accordingly. Women who make the decision to leave their...

