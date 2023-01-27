ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throwing passes in Friday practice

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is practicing for the third consecutive day on Friday following his high ankle sprain suffered in the AFC divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes has been participating in full and doing everything possible in practice this week to prepare his body for the game. He doesn’t seem any worse for wear after the injury and the full practice week doesn’t appear to have any ill effects either.

In another brief portion of practice open to media members, NFL Network’s James Palmer said reporters got a chance to watch just a few passes thrown by Patrick Mahomes. Palmer shared all three of those passes on Twitter.

Check it out:

Again, Mahomes cautioned yesterday about trying to learn too much from a video of him walking around or warming up practice. He feels that even he won’t fully comprehend how much the injury will limit him during the game until he gets on the field at Arrowhead Stadium and takes that first snap against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

That said, it’s hard not to feel a little optimistic with all of the comments and videos coming out of Kansas City this week. It’s reasonable to head into this game believing that this injury won’t hinder him as much as one might come to expect when one hears the words, “high ankle sprain.”

