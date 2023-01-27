ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Mark McMorris breaks Winter X Games medals record with slopestyle gold

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris broke his tie with American Jamie Anderson for the most Winter X Games medals across all sites, earning his 22nd medal, a slopestyle gold, in Aspen, Colorado. On the final run of Sunday’s contest, McMorris overtook Norway’s Marcus Kleveland with back-to-back 1620s on the last two...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Winter X Games second-day highlights

Another day, another set of firsts at Buttermilk. On a snowy day, Colby Stevenson kicked things off with a gold after a conservative approach to the men's ski Slopestyle. Fellow American Mac Forehand took silver and Norway’s Ferdinand Dahl took bronze. In the next event, 14-year-old Gaon Choi became...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Through the pain, AVSC product Sallinen takes bronze in ski SuperPipe

It was a painful X Games for the two athletes with Roaring Fork Valley ties. Hometown hero Alex Ferreira crashed hard on his first two runs and dropped out of the men’s ski SuperPipe, the closing event of the weekend. Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduate Jon Sallinen, nursing his ribs, persevered to a bronze in his first X Games.
Aspen Daily News

Atkin, Irving mark firsts in ski SuperPipe, Sigourney to retire

At long last, Zoe Atkin has an X Games medal, and it’s a gold to boot. In her fourth X Games, the British skier turned previous non-podium finishes into a top spot in the women’s ski SuperPipe on Saturday night. Rachael Karker took silver and Svea Irving out of Winter Park took bronze. Local star Hanna Faulhaber sat in a podium spot for the majority of the event but slid into fifth by the end.
Aspen Daily News

Alex Ferreira: ‘I’m getting better’

At an age when some in his craft start thinking about life outside the pipe, Alex Ferreira is feeling healthier and more prepared to compete than he ever has. And that’s no accident. Now 28, it’s hard to keep up the spring-chicken routine, even when the young-gun attitude is...

