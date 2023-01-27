Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can helpSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Denver ties 38 year old cold record
Denver ties 38 year old cold record, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains. Denver ties 38 year old cold record, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Arraignment for Platteville police officer. An arraignment is being held for a Platteville...
KDVR.com
Crashes constant at Denver intersection
Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Labor shortage impacting local in Colorado. The labor shortage is...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow
An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado and will also make Denver weather cold. The very cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday. Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow. An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado...
KDVR.com
Nederland nature center looks to make history, donations sought to reach goal
A nature center in the town of Nederland is getting closer to it’s goal of being the first of it’s kind thanks to a grant from Boulder County. Nederland nature center looks to make history, donations …. A nature center in the town of Nederland is getting closer...
KDVR.com
Tips you can follow to keep "dry" even after January
Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow. Tips you can follow to keep “dry” even after January. Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow. Labor shortage...
KDVR.com
These volunteers are working hard to clear off icy Denver sidewalks
A group of volunteers have started working for Safe Snow Routes to School to help clean up snowy and icy sidewalks around Denver. These volunteers are working hard to clear off icy …. A group of volunteers have started working for Safe Snow Routes to School to help clean up...
KDVR.com
Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood
Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
KDVR.com
CU prototype uses AI as visual impairment aid
Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a way to help those with visual impairment. Samantha Spitz reports. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a way to help those with visual impairment. Samantha Spitz reports. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Get ready for the 5-day freeze
Freezing temperatures are moving in for the next several days for Denver's weather, with snow and subzero cold ahead. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Freezing temperatures are moving in for the next several days for Denver's weather, with snow and subzero cold ahead. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Tips you can follow...
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: At least 5 days of freezing cold ahead
The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weekend chance for light snow across the region and for Denver's weather. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: At least 5 days of freezing cold …. The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weekend chance for light snow across the region and for...
KDVR.com
2 people killed in east Denver crash
2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. 2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Arraignment for Platteville police officer.
KDVR.com
Police expert breaks down the Tyre Nichols video
A law enforcement expert talks about how police could have acted differently in the brutal Tyre Nichols arrest, which led to his death. Greg Nieto reports. A law enforcement expert talks about how police could have acted differently in the brutal Tyre Nichols arrest, which led to his death. Greg Nieto reports.
How much snow fell Saturday to Sunday in Colorado?
Bitterly cold temperatures arrived to the Denver metro area over the weekend, along with some light snow.
KDVR.com
Protest and march held in Denver after Tyre Nichols beating video released
Frustrated and angry. That's how demonstrators described their mood holding another protest against police brutality Saturday night outside of the State Capitol in Denver. Protest and march held in Denver after Tyre Nichols …. Frustrated and angry. That's how demonstrators described their mood holding another protest against police brutality Saturday...
KDVR.com
‘Acts of Faith’ Actress Betty Hart Talks Solo Performance at Aurora Fox Arts Center
If you’re looking for something entertaining to see and do this week head over to ‘The Aurora Fox Arts Center.’. Right now, they’re showing the ‘Acts of Faith’ by David Lee, a live play and story of survival, which follows a young woman played by Betty Hart, who gets mistaken for a prophet. GDC had the chance to sit down with the solo performer to learn more about her experience playing the role and working with the Aurora Fox Arts Center.
Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Monday in Denver
It will be dangerously cold Monday in Denver with below-zero temperatures and winds in the 10-15 mph range. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create very low wind chill values.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
KDVR.com
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Comments / 0