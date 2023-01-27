ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Denver ties 38 year old cold record

Denver ties 38 year old cold record, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains. Denver ties 38 year old cold record, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Arraignment for Platteville police officer. An arraignment is being held for a Platteville...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Crashes constant at Denver intersection

Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Labor shortage impacting local in Colorado. The labor shortage is...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow

An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado and will also make Denver weather cold. The very cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday. Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow. An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Tips you can follow to keep "dry" even after January

Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow. Tips you can follow to keep “dry” even after January. Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow. Labor shortage...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

These volunteers are working hard to clear off icy Denver sidewalks

A group of volunteers have started working for Safe Snow Routes to School to help clean up snowy and icy sidewalks around Denver. These volunteers are working hard to clear off icy …. A group of volunteers have started working for Safe Snow Routes to School to help clean up...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood

Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

CU prototype uses AI as visual impairment aid

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a way to help those with visual impairment. Samantha Spitz reports. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a way to help those with visual impairment. Samantha Spitz reports. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Get ready for the 5-day freeze

Freezing temperatures are moving in for the next several days for Denver's weather, with snow and subzero cold ahead. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Freezing temperatures are moving in for the next several days for Denver's weather, with snow and subzero cold ahead. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Tips you can follow...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: At least 5 days of freezing cold ahead

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weekend chance for light snow across the region and for Denver's weather. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: At least 5 days of freezing cold …. The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weekend chance for light snow across the region and for...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2 people killed in east Denver crash

2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. 2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Arraignment for Platteville police officer.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police expert breaks down the Tyre Nichols video

A law enforcement expert talks about how police could have acted differently in the brutal Tyre Nichols arrest, which led to his death. Greg Nieto reports. A law enforcement expert talks about how police could have acted differently in the brutal Tyre Nichols arrest, which led to his death. Greg Nieto reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Protest and march held in Denver after Tyre Nichols beating video released

Frustrated and angry. That's how demonstrators described their mood holding another protest against police brutality Saturday night outside of the State Capitol in Denver. Protest and march held in Denver after Tyre Nichols …. Frustrated and angry. That's how demonstrators described their mood holding another protest against police brutality Saturday...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

‘Acts of Faith’ Actress Betty Hart Talks Solo Performance at Aurora Fox Arts Center

If you’re looking for something entertaining to see and do this week head over to ‘The Aurora Fox Arts Center.’. Right now, they’re showing the ‘Acts of Faith’ by David Lee, a live play and story of survival, which follows a young woman played by Betty Hart, who gets mistaken for a prophet. GDC had the chance to sit down with the solo performer to learn more about her experience playing the role and working with the Aurora Fox Arts Center.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE

