For all the momentum that the Hofstra Pride men’s basketball team has been carrying as of late, many pundits believe they could be running into a buzzsaw on Saturday as they hit the road to face the 18th-ranked College of Charleston Cougars. Saturday’s contest will be the first meeting between the two schools since Charleston eliminated the Pride from the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association) tournament in March in a 92-76 rout. However, this Charleston team will be nothing like the squad that Hofstra saw last year, as Pat Kelsey’s revamped and retooled roster features four new starters and a new leading scorer this season. Both of these teams are off to a red hot start in conference play this season, accumulating a combined 16-2 record against CAA opponents.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO