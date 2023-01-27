Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Shreveport man charged in shooting that injured child
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a child. Cavisia Goode, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block...
magnoliareporter.com
Smith Street murder suspect among three Columbia County jail escapees still at large
Four prisoners, including one murder suspect, escaped Monday morning from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. One of the prisoners, Denickolas Maurice Brown, was captured late Monday morning, Sheriff Leroy Martin said in a statement. The three other escapees -- Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Jermaine...
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
KTBS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)
The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
KTBS
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
KTBS
Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport
Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
KTBS
Inmates overpower guards, escape from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Four armed and dangerous escapees are on the run after a jail break in Arkansas. It happened about 1:20 a.m. Monday at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Sheriff Leroy Martin told KTBS 3 News the inmates were able to overpower a couple of...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers …. A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at...
KSLA
MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
KSLA
2 dogs seized by animal control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Willow Point subdivision on Cross Lake say they are scared to even leave their homes or let their kids play outside. They say two large dogs bit an elderly man, who is badly injured. Several homeowners say these dogs killed their beloved pets, even ripping one from a neighbor’s arms and killing it in front of them.
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport PD: Man arrested after striking officer with vehicle
According to the Shreveport Police Department, Caleb Cheatham was stopped by police around 10:45 a.m. on January 20. When an officer approached the vehicle, Cheatham attempted to flee, striking the officer. A vehicle pursuit ensued with Cheatham eventually crashing into a parked vehicle in Bossier City. According to police, Cheatham...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
californiaexaminer.net
Two Males Are Wanted By The Police In Connection With The Rape Of A Kid
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – On January 24, arrest warrants were issued for two individuals who were wanted for sexual assault. Both men were last seen in the area of. DeMarcus June, 43, and Devin Akins, 30, are suspected of raping a kid who was 13 years old, as stated by the Shreveport Police Department. An official at the school who was concerned about the situation reported it.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
KTBS
Sandbags offered to Caddo Parish, Shreveport, Bossier City residents
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport and Bossier City are offering sandbags at various locations. The commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
Comments / 0