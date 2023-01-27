ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Shreveport man charged in shooting that injured child

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a child. Cavisia Goode, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting

One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTBS

Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport

Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Inmates overpower guards, escape from Arkansas jail

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Four armed and dangerous escapees are on the run after a jail break in Arkansas. It happened about 1:20 a.m. Monday at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Sheriff Leroy Martin told KTBS 3 News the inmates were able to overpower a couple of...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers …. A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 dogs seized by animal control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Willow Point subdivision on Cross Lake say they are scared to even leave their homes or let their kids play outside. They say two large dogs bit an elderly man, who is badly injured. Several homeowners say these dogs killed their beloved pets, even ripping one from a neighbor’s arms and killing it in front of them.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Shreveport PD: Man arrested after striking officer with vehicle

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Caleb Cheatham was stopped by police around 10:45 a.m. on January 20. When an officer approached the vehicle, Cheatham attempted to flee, striking the officer. A vehicle pursuit ensued with Cheatham eventually crashing into a parked vehicle in Bossier City. According to police, Cheatham...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
SHREVEPORT, LA
californiaexaminer.net

Two Males Are Wanted By The Police In Connection With The Rape Of A Kid

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – On January 24, arrest warrants were issued for two individuals who were wanted for sexual assault. Both men were last seen in the area of. DeMarcus June, 43, and Devin Akins, 30, are suspected of raping a kid who was 13 years old, as stated by the Shreveport Police Department. An official at the school who was concerned about the situation reported it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
UNION PARISH, LA

