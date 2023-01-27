SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Willow Point subdivision on Cross Lake say they are scared to even leave their homes or let their kids play outside. They say two large dogs bit an elderly man, who is badly injured. Several homeowners say these dogs killed their beloved pets, even ripping one from a neighbor’s arms and killing it in front of them.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO