Read full article on original website
Related
zip06.com
New Committee to Set Plans for WWI Monument Celebration
Deep River will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the town's World War I monument in May, and thanks to a unanimous decision on Jan. 24 by the Board of Selectmen (BOS), a new committee will oversee the festivities. The World War I monument sits at the intersection of Main and...
cityofwesthaven.com
West Haven taxpayers can appeal property assessments
WEST HAVEN, Jan. 27, 2023 — The Board of Assessment Appeals will hear appeals of real estate and personal property assessments on the 2022 grand list by appointment during March. The board will also hear appeals of motor vehicle assessments on the 2021 supplemental motor vehicle grand list that...
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
New Haven Independent
Officials Give Overview Of $7 Million Seymour Road Projects
SEYMOUR — A $7 million makeover for Bungay Road, Botsford Road and West Church Street is slated to get underway in late summer. Project engineers from B&B Engineering of Woodbridge told about 40 residents who attended an informational meeting Wednesday (Jan. 25) at the Seymour Community Center that the road reconstruction project is being funded by the public through the state’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) fund.
Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost
GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull office building sells for $1.9M
TRUMBULL — A Madison Avenue office building has changed hands. Turkey Point Properties, LLC, has purchased the 18,000-square-foot office building at 4154 Madison Ave. for $1,937,500. "The property is primarily occupied by allied health professionals and has been well maintained by the seller; however, it has a 35 percent...
westportjournal.com
Town, property owner wrangle over repairs to hazardous sidewalk
WESTPORT — A Post Road East property owner’s failure to comply with a town order “to replace the deficient condition of the sidewalk” sparked discussion by the Board of Selectwomen this week. The owner — 991-995 Post Road East LLC — represented by Paul Ganim of...
AG Tong backs CT Port Authority deal with State Pier manager
The SCSB has been looking into the deals between CPA and its various partners since 2021, when a public complaint triggered a formal inquiry. The post AG Tong backs CT Port Authority deal with State Pier manager appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
nerej.com
Colonial Properties brokers two transactions totaling over $4 million - including $2.65 million sale of 96 Frontage Rd.
East Haven, CT Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., has completed the following transactions. Richetelli represented the seller, Partners 95, LLC, in the sale of 96 Frontage Rd.; a multi-tenant retail building on .74 acres for $2.65 million. A Dunkin’ Donuts, Boston Market and a smoke shop currently occupy the 7,000 s/f plaza that is located by I-95. The buyer, ARBAZ Holdings, LLC was represented by Luke Massirio of OR&L.
darienite.com
New Grand Central Madison Finally Open, at Quite a Cost
Grand Central Madison, the new train station bored into the rock beneath Grand Central Terminal, is finally open. When it’s fully operational it’s expected to serve 160,000 daily Long Island Rail Road riders. And by freeing up space at Penn Station (once dominated by LIRR), some Metro-North trains will be able to terminate there instead of at GCT.
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
zip06.com
New Education, Health Programs Coming to Senior Center
Seniors and their family members will soon benefit from six new physical and familiar education sessions thanks to a grant awarded to the East Haven Senior Center to expand its health and wellness program. The $3,000 was bestowed upon the Senior Center by the Agency of Aging of South Central...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Continue to Assess Damage After Large Fire at Bozrah Egg Farm
More than 100 firefighters worked to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a 50 foot by 600 foot operating chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Crews from 16 surrounding departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem,...
ctexaminer.com
Legacy Theatre Opens Third Season in Landmark Rebuild in Stony Creek
STONY CREEK – Poets, painters, playwrights invent hobbles and haikus, anything, to avoid beginning with a blank page. In this case, Wyeth Architects, a small Chester-based design firm with a specialty in passive house design, the constraints were everywhere preexisting when they started work on the Legacy Theatre in Branford.
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
Bristol Press
Bristol Board of Police Commissioners award members of law enforcement
BRISTOL – Multiple members of Bristol’s law enforcement community were recognized with awards at the Tuesday meeting of the Bristol Board of Police Commissioners where three individuals were recognized with the Life Saving Award. Officer M.J. Fisher, Dispatcher Amy Kish, Officer Mark Kichar were recognized with the Life-Saving...
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
zip06.com
Great Growth for Read to Grow
As Branford-based Read to Grow celebrates 23 years of incorporation in 2023, this non-profit’s mission to help build literacy and language skills from birth has grown greatly. One very noticeable element of growth arrived in September, 2022, when RTG launched its eye-grabbing Bookmobile, which can literally drive literacy-building books...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo
2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Contain Large Diesel Fuel Spill on Route 2 in Glastonbury
Crews spent hours cleaning up a large diesel fuel spill on route 2 in Glastonbury Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the right lane of Route 2 East was closed between exits 9 and 10, but has since reopened. Environmental Services, Inc., which is a privately held environmental...
Comments / 0