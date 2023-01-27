Read full article on original website
Kansas attorney general’s office eager to work with Legislature to dam robocall tidal wave
Sen. Rob Olson, left, an Olathe Republican and chairman of the Senate Utilities Committee, wants to increase the state's response to irritating robocalls often placed by financial scammers. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas Legislature Update January 23-27
Governor Laura Kelly delivered her State of the State Address to members of the Kansas Legislature Jan. 24, delayed two weeks because of a false positive test for Covid.
She killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn didn't know what was in store for her when she moved into Hal Sasko's house in Lawrence. This image was taken on the day she moved in. (Submitted to Kansas Reflector)
Kansas restaurant industry still struggling for comeback, officials say
During a Tuesday meeting, lawmakers asked about rising restaurant costs and problems within the Kansas restaurant industry. Restaurant owner Kevin Timmons said inflation was impacting his business. (Screen Capture from Kansas Legislature Youtube page)
Analysis show Kansas Chamber’s flat tax proposal costs $1.5B, favors top 20% of wage earners
In his assessment of the Kansas Chamber's flat tax proposal, state budget director Adam Proffitt calculated the annual cost to be about $1.5 billion when fully implemented. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
