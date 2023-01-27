ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Related
kut.org

Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?

Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy