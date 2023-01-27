ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSLS

Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke house fire causes $53k in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department has determined that the house fire on 13th Street that occurred on January 31 was accidental. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday evening. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a house covered in boards in heavy flames. The fire was controlled within 30 minutes and there were no reported injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Fatal house fire in Danville leaves one dead

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department has reported that a house fire occurred on the morning of Jan. 30, claiming the life of a woman trapped inside. According to reports, around 3:50 a.m., a fire started at a residence on the 500 block of Lewis Street. On the scene, emergency responders arrived to find […]
DANVILLE, VA
WHSV

Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
GREENVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Audubon Drive project in Danville begins

The Audubon Drive improvement project, which will expand the storm drainage system and add a sidewalk from Riverside Drive to Apollo Avenue, is underway. The project also includes the addition of a crosswalk with pedestrian lights on Riverside Drive. Traffic between Riverside Drive and Apollo Avenue will be restricted periodically....
DANVILLE, VA
WHSV

Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP. Original Story Below. All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according...
GREENVILLE, VA
WSET

Missing Danville man with medical condition found safe

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department was searching for a missing man. The police department said they were searching for 57-year-old Marvin Pennick who had a medical condition. As of 9:26 p.m., Pennick has been safely located, according to police.
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bridge Report

The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Community Center, which is north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road behind and below Moneta Pharmacy (formerly Benzer Pharmacy). Duplicate bridge is played, and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. The club...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fire early this morning in SW Roanoke

This morning at 12:12 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from the back of a vacant residence. The fire extended from the 1st to the 2nd floor on the exterior of the residence, with minimal extension to the interior, and was quickly extinguished. No injuries have been reported. Damages to the structure are estimated to be about $10,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA

