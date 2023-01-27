Read full article on original website
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke house fire causes $53k in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department has determined that the house fire on 13th Street that occurred on January 31 was accidental. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday evening. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a house covered in boards in heavy flames. The fire was controlled within 30 minutes and there were no reported injuries.
Fatal house fire in Danville leaves one dead
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department has reported that a house fire occurred on the morning of Jan. 30, claiming the life of a woman trapped inside. According to reports, around 3:50 a.m., a fire started at a residence on the 500 block of Lewis Street. On the scene, emergency responders arrived to find […]
WDBJ7.com
Additional body found after vehicle found submerged in Nelson Co. river in late 2022
NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers continued their efforts on Friday aiming to find two additional bodies said to be missing after a vehicle went into Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in late 2022. One body...
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
chathamstartribune.com
Audubon Drive project in Danville begins
The Audubon Drive improvement project, which will expand the storm drainage system and add a sidewalk from Riverside Drive to Apollo Avenue, is underway. The project also includes the addition of a crosswalk with pedestrian lights on Riverside Drive. Traffic between Riverside Drive and Apollo Avenue will be restricted periodically....
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
WSET
'Sounded like an explosion:' Vehicle crashes into The Store in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crashed into a convenience store in Madison Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to the owner, a white SUV came crashing through the front door of The Store on South Amherst Highway. The owner said no one was injured in the crash and...
WHSV
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP. Original Story Below. All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according...
WSET
Missing Danville man with medical condition found safe
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department was searching for a missing man. The police department said they were searching for 57-year-old Marvin Pennick who had a medical condition. As of 9:26 p.m., Pennick has been safely located, according to police.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bridge Report
The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Community Center, which is north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road behind and below Moneta Pharmacy (formerly Benzer Pharmacy). Duplicate bridge is played, and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. The club...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents still dealing with aftermath of burst pipes one month after winter cold snap
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents whose pipes burst during the December cold snap are still dealing with the aftermath a month later. E. Duane Howard had a burst pipe on Christmas that led to his basement flooding. More than a month later, he’s living in a hotel because of the mold.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County officials give update on new courthouse
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County officials are moving forward with plans to rebuild and revamp the town’s iconic courthouse. The Botetourt County Courthouse is special to the community. “The courthouse is the lifeblood of the town,” said Fincastle Mayor Mary Bess Smith. Smith says it’s time for...
wfirnews.com
Fire early this morning in SW Roanoke
This morning at 12:12 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from the back of a vacant residence. The fire extended from the 1st to the 2nd floor on the exterior of the residence, with minimal extension to the interior, and was quickly extinguished. No injuries have been reported. Damages to the structure are estimated to be about $10,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
Virginia troopers save red-tailed hawk caught in wires on interstate
Virginia State Police said one of their troopers rescued a red-tailed hawk along I-64 this week. On Tuesday, troopers got a call, saying the raptor had been caught in wires in Alleghany County.
WSET
Accident on 29 Expressway southbound that caused shut down is now reopened to all traffic
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services there was an accident causing a shut down. The 29 Expressway Southbound at Odd Fellows Road was shut down due to this accident. As of 1:28 p.m. Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services said the road is reopened...
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
