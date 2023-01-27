Read full article on original website
The Best Reviewed Books of the Month
A look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. A genuine literary event … Others before Ellis have attempted to retool the serial narrative for the internet age. Nothing has felt quite as thrilling as Ellis’s year-long, hour-by-hour performance of The Shards … Any lingering uncertainty that its brilliance lay more in the recitation than the writing can be dispensed with. The Shards isn’t just Ellis’s strongest novel since the 90s, it’s a full-spectrum triumph, incorporating and subverting everything he’s done before and giving us, if we follow the book’s ingenious, gleefully self-aware conceit, nothing less than the Ellis origin story”
Stephen King drops his hot take on cultural appropriation in books compared to banned books
The banning of books has been a huge issue recently, especially in the US. As a result, notable horror author Stephen King has shared his hot take on the topic, especially when it comes to books that were culturally appropriated. King posted on Twitter, where he compared the banning of...
When Truman Capote’s Lies Caught Up With Him
On October 21, 1970, Truman Capote went to jail. Considering he’d spent much of his life fascinated by crime, it nevertheless came as a shock, to him and others, when he was sentenced to three days on a contempt-of-court charge. “I've been in thirty or forty jails and prisons, but this is the first time I’ll ever be in one as a prisoner,” Capote told reporters at the time, his bravado a substitute, according to his biographer Gerald Clarke, for the “stark terror” he was actually feeling.Every true-crime writer has to contend with Capote. In Cold Blood, his rapturously received...
Rhyme and Reason: Phillis Wheatley's Life of Inspiration
Phillis Wheatley, the enslaved prodigy poet, has fascinated readers since the 18th century, even before the 1773 publication of her volume, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral. David Waldstreicher’s expansive new biography, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence, is sure to inspire new generations with the story of the genius child, brought to America on the slave ship Phillis, for which she was named by her mistress, Susanna Wheatley, who soon discovered and helped to nurture her intellectual and literary gifts. Hailed as a marvel, a miracle even, taught to read English by Susanna and her daughter, she soon penned odes and elegies to and for the elite generation that led America to revolution. They responded in turn. George Washington corresponded with her, Benjamin Franklin visited her in London, and Thomas Jefferson wrote a disparaging, white supremacist assessment of her literary capacity. Her name has graced schools and other organizations and institutions in Black communities nationwide.
'The Paris Bookseller' a good mix of nonfiction, fiction
For aficionados of historical non-fiction — laced with fiction — the “Paris Bookseller” could not be a better choice. And for those who are not familiar with the story of Sylvia Beach and her relationship with Irish author James Joyce, it is an even better choice.
In praise of dog-eared pages: the joy, memories and gentle ghosts to be found in beloved books
Some find folding down the corners akin to literary vandalism. For Jane Howard, to revisit those paper scars is to be haunted by – and reminded of – a past self
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
Fifty-nine years ago today, the film Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb premiered. It’s hilarious, frightening, and brilliant. And sadly, still very timely. You have to see this film. Directed by: Stanley Kubrick. Produced by: Stanley Kubrick. Screenplay by: Stanley Kubrick, Terry...
Jane Austen books – free ebook and audiobook downloads
If you buy an item via this post, we may get a small affiliate fee. Details. All Jane Austen’s novels are available for free from Project Gutenberg, both as ebooks and audiobooks. You can also read them online, right on your computer. Jane Austen’s novels are beloved for their...
'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'
The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
'Nostalgic' classics, or edgy contemporary texts? What books are kids reading in Australian schools – and does it matter?
Debates about what books students should be reading in high school reach a crescendo at the start of each school year. As parents make their way through school text lists, collecting books for their teen’s year ahead, they inevitably draw comparisons between their own school reading and the literature selected for their children by teachers, schools and mandated curriculum. Some are astounded their teens are still reading the same books they read at school. Everyone has an opinion One father of a Year 9 daughter wondered on Twitter last week, at the start of the 2023 school year, why she was...
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Book Club Questions
Taylor Jenkins Reid’s books are perfect for book club discussions and these Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book club questions will give you lots of food for thought!. The fifth book by popular author Taylor Jenkins-Reid, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was hugely popular when it was released in 2017.
CATHERINE, CALLED BIRDY, Sexism, Ableism, and Me: What I Learned from Karen Cushman’s Novels
Great historical fiction is immersive. As a kid, it often made me feel like I’d time traveled. Karen Cushman’s middle grade novels from the 1990s, The Midwife’s Apprentice and Catherine, Called Birdy, transported me. Historical fiction also made me realize what I had in common with people from the past and which social issues still existed in my own time.
