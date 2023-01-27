ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 2

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Yakima, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Moses Lake High School basketball team will have a game with Eisenhower High School on January 28, 2023, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Semi fire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire. According to the Washington Department of Transportation drivers in the area should expect delays. There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be reopened. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee City Council Floats Parking Garage Idea

Wenatchee City Council members want to address the parking situation in downtown before renovation of the convention center begins. At Thursday night's council meeting. ALSC Architects delivered a presentation on the design for the renovation project along Wenatchee Avenue. Council members voiced their approval but want to see more done...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Seattle skater sets record with junior U.S. Figure Skating Championship win, Wenatchee skater in fourth place leading up to final day

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Following an early lead with his short program, Seattle-based skater Lucas Broussard won first place in the junior men’s division at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championship with a record-breaking score. ICYMI: #ToyotaUSChamps is heating up as three new junior champions are crowned...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

First Time Landing In The Wenatchee Valley For Passenger Jet

The next time you book a flight out of the Wenatchee Valley, you'll no longer have to board a turbo-prop plane. Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jet made its first landing on the runway of East Wenatchee's Pangborn Airport Friday. Camille Koenig is Pangborn's Customer Service Operations Manager for Horizon Air....
WENATCHEE, WA
Big Country News

Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg

The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later

UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
DENVER, CO
kpq.com

Survival Study for Chinook Salmon Yearlings Begins at Rocky Reach Dam

Chelan PUD is beginning work on their Rock Island Confirmation Survival Study, a project that would track the survival rates of Chinook Salmon yearlings as they traverse the Rocky Reach Dam. Senior Fisheries Biologist Lance Keller provided a brief project overview to the Chelan PUD board of commissioners on Jan....
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Follies Event Is The Toast Of The Town

A Wenatchee tradition since 1948 will be renewed on three nights in February when nearly 150 volunteer cast members sing and dance their hearts out for a good cause--children and families in Chelan and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Follies, a broadway style variety show is back for a four performance...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Big Country News

Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting

A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Suspect arrested, charged in April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior. Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy