ifiberone.com
Moses Lake area man will see bank account swell after winning $50,000 in lottery
MOSES LAKE - The new year appears to be starting off right for a Moses Lake area man who won some serious cash in Washington's Lottery this week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Stephen H. played the $250,000 Loteria 3rd Edition scratch game and won $50,000. Stephen bought his...
Yakima, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
FOX 11 and 41
Semi fire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire. According to the Washington Department of Transportation drivers in the area should expect delays. There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be reopened. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11...
ifiberone.com
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Council Floats Parking Garage Idea
Wenatchee City Council members want to address the parking situation in downtown before renovation of the convention center begins. At Thursday night's council meeting. ALSC Architects delivered a presentation on the design for the renovation project along Wenatchee Avenue. Council members voiced their approval but want to see more done...
KIMA TV
Yakima man warning the public about an 'Unclaimed Reward Voucher' scam
These days when we hear about scams we often think of spam calls, unknown numbers and emails with link you should not click on- but it look like some scammers are using a more old fashioned medium, the mail. When Christopher Kimble first saw this 'Unclaimed Reward Voucher' in the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Seattle skater sets record with junior U.S. Figure Skating Championship win, Wenatchee skater in fourth place leading up to final day
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Following an early lead with his short program, Seattle-based skater Lucas Broussard won first place in the junior men’s division at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championship with a record-breaking score. ICYMI: #ToyotaUSChamps is heating up as three new junior champions are crowned...
kpq.com
First Time Landing In The Wenatchee Valley For Passenger Jet
The next time you book a flight out of the Wenatchee Valley, you'll no longer have to board a turbo-prop plane. Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jet made its first landing on the runway of East Wenatchee's Pangborn Airport Friday. Camille Koenig is Pangborn's Customer Service Operations Manager for Horizon Air....
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Police say they're looking for suspect who went on spending spree with dropped debit card
MOSES LAKE - 'Sisterly love' will likely result in 'justice served' for a Moses Lake woman who reportedly decided to go on a spending spree with a dropped debit card that wasn't hers last week. iFIBER ONE News saw a post by Josie Perez on social media about the debit...
ifiberone.com
More power: Grant PUD mulling over ways to increase county's power supply by 2025
EPHRATA - With a steady torrent of people relocating to Grant County each year, Grant PUD officials are once again deliberating on how to compensate for the population growth. Utility officials say more people translates to more demand for power consumption. During their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, utility officials...
Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg
The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
ifiberone.com
Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later
UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
kpq.com
Survival Study for Chinook Salmon Yearlings Begins at Rocky Reach Dam
Chelan PUD is beginning work on their Rock Island Confirmation Survival Study, a project that would track the survival rates of Chinook Salmon yearlings as they traverse the Rocky Reach Dam. Senior Fisheries Biologist Lance Keller provided a brief project overview to the Chelan PUD board of commissioners on Jan....
kpq.com
Wenatchee Follies Event Is The Toast Of The Town
A Wenatchee tradition since 1948 will be renewed on three nights in February when nearly 150 volunteer cast members sing and dance their hearts out for a good cause--children and families in Chelan and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Follies, a broadway style variety show is back for a four performance...
KXLY
Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
kpq.com
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Visits Wenatchee to Discuss Organized Retail Crime
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson paid a visit to the City of Wenatchee to discuss public safety and retail crime on Jan. 27. Ferguson was one of the key speakers for a catered luncheon at the Wenatchee Convention Center, where business owners, law enforcement, and other community stakeholders came to discuss the rise in retail crime.
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting
A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
ifiberone.com
Suspect arrested, charged in April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior. Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Comments / 2