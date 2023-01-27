Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
WKYC
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII storylines | Locked on Sports Today
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after taking care of the Bengals, who only mustered six first half points and couldn't complete a comeback in the second half, despite injuries piling up for Kansas City.
Brotherly battle: Northeast Ohio natives Travis and Jason Kelce to face off in Super Bowl 2023 as Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Super Bowl LVII is set as the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in football’s biggest night on Sunday, Feb. 12 – and the game will feature some big ties to Northeast Ohio as the Kelce brothers battle it out for the title on opposing teams.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
WKYC
Kelce brothers to battle in Super Bowl 57: Big ties to Northeast Ohio
This is so cool! Travis and Jason Kelce, who were raised in Cleveland Heights, are both going to the Super Bowl on opposing teams.
Cleveland Heights to 'Light up the Heights' in support of Kelce brothers ahead of Super Bowl matchup
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When it comes to the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, there may not be a city in America more conflicted than Cleveland Heights. After all, it's the hometown of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end...
WKYC
Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL again
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement. Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.
WKYC
Mom of Kelce brothers gives perfect response when asked which Super Bowl LVII team she is rooting for: Watch the moment
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Travis and Jason Kelce are making Super Bowl history as the first brothers to ever face off in the big game when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle on Sunday, Feb. 12 – and their mother is definitely excited about the unique experience for her family.
Comments / 0