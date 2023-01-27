Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
UCAN Head Start class canceled; others on two-hour delay
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg UCAN Head Start has announced that on Monday, January 30, the Roseburg AM Manta Rays class is canceled. All other classes at the Roseburg site that start before 8:45 a.m. are on a two hour delay. In a Facebook post, UCAN Head Start &...
kpic
North Bend PD congratulates officer on Police Academy graduation
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Police Department congratulated Officer Aaron Mayo on his graduation from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 16-week Basic Police Academy on Friday (Jan. 20). Attending the graduation was North Bend Police Officer White, Sgt. Perry, Chief McCullough, and Captain...
KCBY
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
kpic
From Titan to Duck: Lane's Bella Hamel commits to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women's basketball team is known for their winning tradition. The Titans are still undefeated this season and one player is taking her skills all the way from LCC to one of the best women's basketball programs in the entire nation - her dream school, the University of Oregon.
winstonwarrior.org
Trash Talk: Douglas County Landfill’s Nearing Expiration Date
Have you ever thought about how limited our space is in landfills? Our landfill is small compared to other landfills in the area. Created in 1996, it is 26 acres and is about 200 feet deep. There are ten transfer sites and one landfill in Douglas County. Our nation of...
kpic
Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program hopes to help veterans
The 2023 Point in Time count is a federally required census to count the homeless population on a given night in counties across the nation. The Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, allowed our station to tag along while they were out helping with the count. Lead by James "Patch" Ackland,...
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they claim a run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
kpic
Oregon football Spring Game set for April 29
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, the U of O reports. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network. Admission to the Spring Game is...
kpic
100 "love rocks" to be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find
NORTH BEND, Ore. — 100 'love rocks' will be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find and turn in for prizes, says the City of North Bend. Each rock will have a business listed on them, when a person finds the rock they can turn it in at the listed business and receive a prize! The event takes place from February 11 through February 28, rocks must be turned into the listed business by said dates in order to receive a prize.
focushillsboro.com
Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty
A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
thatoregonlife.com
The Food At This Chill Oregon Grill Will Make Your Taste Buds Explode
Brix Grill and Chill is a popular restaurant located in Roseburg, Oregon known for delicious food and a chill atmosphere. Brix is a local favorite and well worth a visit when passing through Roseburg. Brix Grill And Chill In Roseburg, Oregon. The menu at Brix Grill and Chill features a...
kxgn.com
Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
Police: Oregon fugitive kidnapped woman like 2019 Vegas case
Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
Man accused of torturing woman he held captive is using dating apps while on the run, police warn
SALEM, Ore. — A man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, is using dating apps to find people who can help him avoid the police or to find new victims, authorities said Friday.
kezi.com
Warming centers opening to provide shelter during freezing weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- With below-freezing nighttime temperatures arriving Saturday, heating centers will be available throughout Springfield and Eugene to help those without shelter stay warm. St. Vincent de Paul has four Egan Warming Centers in Eugene and one in Springfield. The centers offer beds, dry clothing and heating to those...
kqennewsradio.com
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
kpic
Call for artists to beautify Empire utility boxes
COOS BAY, Ore. — Calling all artists! Submissions open next week for Coos Bay's latest effort to beautify parts of the city. The city joins with the Community Coalition of Empire and Coos Art Museum to make a call for local artists to spruce up 13 utility boxes in the Empire neighborhood with original artwork.
kpic
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? | Rape suspect believed to be in Lakeside area
LAKESIDE, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to locate a man wanted for raping a woman and holding her against her will in Lakeside on Friday. The suspect is identified as 33-year-old Sigmund "Ray" Caswell of Lakeside. Caswell is described as:. 5' 11"
kpic
Eugene Mayor 'in disbelief and saddened by heinous action' that led to Tyre Nichols' death
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has issued a statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols. In it, she states that "nothing could have prepared me for the shock and outrage of what I saw" after the release of the video. She states she has "trust in Chief Skinner...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
Comments / 0