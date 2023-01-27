SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Brick House Bar & Grill on 267 Washington Rd. in Sayreville, NJ will close its doors forever on Sunday, Jan. 29, after 70 years of serving the local community. The Brick House has been a family-owned restaurant and a well-known location within the Sayreville community. Walter and Carmelita Rondesko first started the business in 1952, and their children -- Mary Ann Spisso, Donna Amato, and Walter Rondesko -- took over the business. "This first started as our home," Spisso told TAPinto. "Where we now serve in our dining room was our home. We grew up here as children. So, we always...

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO