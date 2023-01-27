Read full article on original website
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
The most magical restaurant in NJ should be your Valentine destination
A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is. This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day...
The Splatter Room in NJ Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date
I think this may actually be the coolest date night ever. I’ve seen plenty of date night ideas to do in New Jersey and of course, they’re all cool. *In our area alone there are paint and sip classes, bowling, movies, cooking classes, axe throwing and so much more.
Three New Jersey Restaurants Named Best in the Country by Yelp
Congratulations to these New Jersey eateries for being named the best!. How do you decide on a place to eat? Do you have a tried and true spot you always head to? Or do you search for new places in town to eat?. Many people (myself included) rely on Yelp...
NJ Foodie Breaks Guinness World Record
When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at the most...
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
American Dream | Shopping mall in Rutherford, New Jersey
American Dream is one of the largest communities you can find in New Jersey. Since, this has a great line of outstanding stores, stores dedicated to the home, restaurants and recreational areas designed for the family. Featured stores where to go shopping: Primark, American Dream, UNIQLO, H&M, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Express,...
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
New Taco & Tequila Bar Opens In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
With all the closing announcements I've had to make in the last few months, a new restaurant opening in Ocean County is a refreshing change of pace. Are you a fan of fajitas? What about margaritas? Or what about tequila straight-up? Then you will love the new spot that opened...
The new Real Housewife of New Jersey is a Staten Island girl: Danielle Cabral dishes on joining the show
The 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (RHONJ) is premiering on Feb. 7 and former Staten Islander, Danielle Cabral, is joining the cast. Danielle may be in Jersey now, but she is a Staten Island girl through and through. A native of both Westerleigh and...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked New Dorp cottage with scenic 3-season room, $900K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 124 St. Stephens Pl. in New Dorp presents this nearly-full brick home in such a charming manner that you simply can’t dismiss it. If you cherish natural light and coziness, the abundance of windows, trees and the three-season room will lure you in.
Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey
Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
Brick House Bar & Grill in Sayreville Closing after 70 Years
SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Brick House Bar & Grill on 267 Washington Rd. in Sayreville, NJ will close its doors forever on Sunday, Jan. 29, after 70 years of serving the local community. The Brick House has been a family-owned restaurant and a well-known location within the Sayreville community. Walter and Carmelita Rondesko first started the business in 1952, and their children -- Mary Ann Spisso, Donna Amato, and Walter Rondesko -- took over the business. "This first started as our home," Spisso told TAPinto. "Where we now serve in our dining room was our home. We grew up here as children. So, we always...
Exciting and Rare New Grocery Store is Opening Soon in Monmouth County, NJ
With the price of groceries super high and continuing to skyrocket, this new grocery chain has Monmouth County excited. Hey, these days we will save a penny wherever we can. Which grocery items have been most affected by inflation?. Everyone is talking about the price of eggs being ridiculously high.
A Magical Night “Wizardfest” is Coming to Asbury Park, New Jersey
Calling all wizards, witches, and warlocks, a fantastic night of magic and fun is coming to Monmouth County, New Jersey. The House of Independents, in Asbury Park, announced they are hosting "Wizardfest" and you can come for a magical night coming up soon. It's no surprise a night of magic...
Former Staten Islander Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino from ‘Jersey Shore’ welcomes baby girl
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a new situation to deal with, as he and wife, Lauren Sorrentino, welcomed a baby girl this past Tuesday, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com, recently reported. The couple, who live in Holmdel,...
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
