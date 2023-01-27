ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers pitcher Ben Ferrer named preseason All-American

For the second consecutive season, the Oregon State baseball team will boast a preseason All-American on its pitching staff. Ben Ferrer, perhaps the most versatile and valuable part of the Beavers’ staff, has been named a preseason Third-Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, which unveiled its projections for the 2023 college baseball season on Monday. The right-hander joins Cooper Hjerpe — a 2022 National Pitcher of the Year and first-round MLB Draft selection — to earn preseason All-American recognition by D1baseball.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks rally again, win 4-3 in OT

Portland were almost the victims of the upset of the WHL season Sunday night at the Coliseum, trailing Spokane 3-1 with 7 minutes left in the game. But as they did against Victoria 9 days previously, they rallied, with 2 goals in the last 6 minutes, including a 6 on 5 goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left. Then Marek Alscher scored in a wild overtime period for a 4-3 win.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Treat Your Tastebuds To Wood Fired Pizza From This Joint In Oregon

Foodies and casual diners alike are in for a treat when visiting Smoky Hearth Bar And Grill in the charming town of Sandy, Oregon. Boasting a rustic and inviting atmosphere with a menu that features a variety of classic American dishes, Smoky Hearth is a must stop when in Sandy.
SANDY, OR
KGW

Portland native's film receives six Oscar nominations

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a home in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood, you will find one proud mom. "I'm really, really proud of him," Candy Field said. Candy adores all of her children, but right now it's all about the third of her four kids, Todd Field. Todd is an actor-turned-director, and his latest project is the film "Tar."
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
