An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland’s Alex Fowler breaks school’s all-time scoring record
“It only came on my radar the last game. I didn’t realize how close I was to the record,” said Alex Fowler, who only learned how close she was in a postgame interview.
Oregon State opens football spring practice March 7, with spring scrimmage slated for April 22
Oregon State will stage its annual spring football scrimmage Saturday, April 22 in Reser Stadium, which serves as the finale to the Beavers’ spring practices. Time for the public scrimmage has not been set as it will be coordinated with the Pac-12 Network. Oregon State kicks off the first...
Oregon State Beavers pitcher Ben Ferrer named preseason All-American
For the second consecutive season, the Oregon State baseball team will boast a preseason All-American on its pitching staff. Ben Ferrer, perhaps the most versatile and valuable part of the Beavers’ staff, has been named a preseason Third-Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, which unveiled its projections for the 2023 college baseball season on Monday. The right-hander joins Cooper Hjerpe — a 2022 National Pitcher of the Year and first-round MLB Draft selection — to earn preseason All-American recognition by D1baseball.
Girls basketball: Clackamas breaks Barlow’s zone in 50-42 win to take pole position in the Mt. Hood Conference
The Barlow girls basketball team’s strategy on Friday night against Clackamas was simple: play tough zone defense and keep the Cavaliers at distance. And the plan worked perfectly... right up until the point where it didn’t and everything fell apart for the Bruins. The Cavaliers turned the tide...
Julian Strawther scores 40 to lead No. 14 Gonzaga past Portland Pilots in men’s basketball
Looking for its first men’s basketball win over Gonzaga in more than nine years, the Portland Pilots’ game plan was clear: Make someone other than Drew Timme, the Bulldogs’ National Player of the Year candidate, beat them. Julian Strawther obliged. Seemingly every time Timme, who scored 38...
Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named Western Conference player of the week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 15th time in his career, the NBA announced Monday. In three games last week, Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 63.2% from the field, including 51.4% from three-point range.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes, men’s basketball score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (1/28/23)
Oregon State looks for a split of its two-game homestand Saturday night when the Beavers play host to Colorado at 7:30 p.m. in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers and Buffaloes are each coming off losses Thursday night. The last time OSU beat Colorado was the 2021 Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.
Oregon State women’s basketball’s narrow loss to No. 3 Stanford ‘proved tonight they can play with anyone’
A few minutes after Oregon State wrapped up a gut-wrenching 63-60 loss to No. 3 Stanford on Friday night at Maples Pavilion, Beavers coach Scott Rueck grabbed a headset and began answering questions on the team’s post-game radio show. Rueck smiled throughout the interview. After finishing, he spent several...
Spokane at Portland, WHL hockey: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: Portland (33-8-2-1) takes on Spokane (9-32-1-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Sunday, January 29, 5pm PST. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Portland and Spokane audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates and...
Winterhawks rally again, win 4-3 in OT
Portland were almost the victims of the upset of the WHL season Sunday night at the Coliseum, trailing Spokane 3-1 with 7 minutes left in the game. But as they did against Victoria 9 days previously, they rallied, with 2 goals in the last 6 minutes, including a 6 on 5 goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left. Then Marek Alscher scored in a wild overtime period for a 4-3 win.
orangemedianetwork.com
Reser Stadium’s west side renovation separates itself from other stadiums across the nation
Over a year has passed since the Jan. 17, 2022 implosion of Reser Stadium shook the grounds of Corvallis, starting a $162 million west side renovation of the new stadium. The ‘Completing Reser Stadium Project’ is finally nearing its completion as anticipation grows for the 2023 football season.
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
thatoregonlife.com
Treat Your Tastebuds To Wood Fired Pizza From This Joint In Oregon
Foodies and casual diners alike are in for a treat when visiting Smoky Hearth Bar And Grill in the charming town of Sandy, Oregon. Boasting a rustic and inviting atmosphere with a menu that features a variety of classic American dishes, Smoky Hearth is a must stop when in Sandy.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
KGW
Portland native's film receives six Oscar nominations
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a home in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood, you will find one proud mom. "I'm really, really proud of him," Candy Field said. Candy adores all of her children, but right now it's all about the third of her four kids, Todd Field. Todd is an actor-turned-director, and his latest project is the film "Tar."
kpic
Oregon Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training over next few weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct night training over the next two weeks. F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing will fly nighttime missions from January 30 to February 3 and again from February 7 to 9. Officials say the night flying allows the Citizen-Airmen based...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs
The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
opb.org
After more than 100 years, Gunderson train plant in Portland poised to close this spring
A Portland facility that first entered the train-making business in 1919 on rails next to the Willamette River is poised to shut down in a few months. These days, the 78-acre site also builds barges. The Lake Oswego-based Greenbrier companies, which acquired the Gunderson facility in 1985, told Oregon officials...
