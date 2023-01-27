Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Man killed in Dyer County officer-involved shooting
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dyer County. According to the TBI, 50-year-old Terry Noel was killed by gunfire after an incident on Sunday afternoon. The TBI says around 2:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a home in the 3400 block...
Man shot to death by deputy after standoff in Dyersburg, TBI says
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A deputy with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man after a standoff in Dyersburg, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Earlier that day, the TBI said...
thunderboltradio.com
TBI investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg
The TBI is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, Dyer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Beaver Road in Dyersburg to serve a warrant relating to an incident that happened earlier in the day in Dyer County.
WBBJ
VIDEO: Jackson home fire investigated as arson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department reports an arson in the Hub City. Around 10:30 Sunday evening, tipsters alerted us to a fire at a home in midtown Jackson. According to the JPD, the fire occurred at a home in the 200 block of Dancy Street. Video from...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County shooting leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
WBBJ
Peabody High student removed after gun found
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local student was removed from school after a concerning discovery. Monday morning, tipsters alerted us to an incident at Peabody High School. According to Tim Haney, Director of Schools for the Trenton Special School District, Peabody administration received information that a student was in possession of a gun.
WBBJ
Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest
MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
WBBJ
Man in Halls arrested following compliance check
HALLS, Tenn. — A man in Halls was arrested following a home compliance check. According to the Halls Police Department, several law enforcement agencies, including their department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Dyersburg Police Department, and the TDOC Probation & Parole, conducted the check. Investigators found a small baggie...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/27/23 – 1/30/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/27/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/30/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
WBBJ
Fire in Trenton claims one life
TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
WBBJ
New scam targets restaurant patrons
JACKSON, Tenn. —JPD warns of new scam. According to the Jackson Police Department, residents should be aware of a new scam. JPD posted about on the newest scam to their social media page, explaining it involves QR codes located on information at some restaurants. Often, restaurants now offer the...
Kait 8
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
WBBJ
Support group aims to help West TN mothers
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area. Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan to expand on having outings and events,...
