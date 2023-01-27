Read full article on original website
Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
Jay Leno's need for speed has been put on pause. The former late-night host's fun-loving Garage show has reportedly been canceled following a string of accidents, leaving him with a broken collarbone and cracked kneecaps, RadarOnline.com has learned.Leno's car series has allegedly been axed by CNBC after seven seasons. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Friday, citing a source. RadarOnline.com reached out to the network for comment.Jay Leno's Garage featured a slew of vintage hot rods, which Leno and his celebrity friends like Kelly Clarkson, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and more would take out for a spin.The reported cancelation...
After having experienced two serious accidents in the past few months, Jay Leno got some more bad news.
Jay Leno says he broke multiple bones in a motorcycle accident months after suffering severe burns to his face after another mishap.
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
The actress also had a recurring role on the soap opera As the World Turns and guest starred on several TV shows including Fantasy Island and Barnaby Jones Lisa Loring, the actress who played Wednesday Addams on the original 1960s TV adaptation of The Addams Family, has died. She was 64. Loring died of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter. "She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Foumberg told the outlet. "It is with great sadness that I report the...
