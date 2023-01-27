ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxee, WA

Related
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
RICHLAND, WA
Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons

The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
YAKIMA, WA
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her

MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
MABTON, WA
Police seek suspects in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – Detectives from the Richland Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue. The suspects are said to have fled the scene. On Thursday, officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of two gunshot victims in the roadway on...
RICHLAND, WA
Man Who Set Fire In Wenatchee Target To Pay $115 In Restitution

The man who started a fire in the Wenatchee Target will only have to pay about $115 in restitution to the store. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting he started the fire in May that closed down the store for about three weeks. Court...
WENATCHEE, WA
UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting

The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
RICHLAND, WA
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Artists sought for Windows Alive 2023 in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Applications are now open for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. The deadline for artists to submit an application is 5:00 pm on Friday, March 3rd. The Yakima Arts Commission will pick six art displays. Individual artists or groups who are chosen to show their work in...
YAKIMA, WA
WDFW seeking public feedback on Yakima River Delta restoration

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are looking for public feedback on proposed next steps for the restoration of the Yakima River Delta near Bateman Island. Released today, the Corps’ draft report looks at the ecological benefits or proposed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later

UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
DENVER, CO

