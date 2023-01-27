Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
610KONA
Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons
The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
Fairfield Sun Times
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
KIMA TV
Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her
MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police seek suspects in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – Detectives from the Richland Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue. The suspects are said to have fled the scene. On Thursday, officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of two gunshot victims in the roadway on...
ifiberone.com
'A terrible abuse of authority': Kittitas County Sheriff among first to react to police beating death in Memphis
Five fired Memphis, Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the...
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
KIMA TV
An alarming trend: young assailants are becoming shooters more often in Yakima
It's becoming an alarming trend. Young assailants are becoming shooters more after in Yakima and across the country. "Our teens are struggling at an exponential rate," said Dr. Leah Batty-Hibbs, Chief Medical Officer at Triumph Treatment Services. A recent study shows six out of the nine deadliest mass shootings in...
kpq.com
Man Who Set Fire In Wenatchee Target To Pay $115 In Restitution
The man who started a fire in the Wenatchee Target will only have to pay about $115 in restitution to the store. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting he started the fire in May that closed down the store for about three weeks. Court...
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting
The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
yaktrinews.com
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Artists sought for Windows Alive 2023 in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Applications are now open for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. The deadline for artists to submit an application is 5:00 pm on Friday, March 3rd. The Yakima Arts Commission will pick six art displays. Individual artists or groups who are chosen to show their work in...
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
nbcrightnow.com
WDFW seeking public feedback on Yakima River Delta restoration
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are looking for public feedback on proposed next steps for the restoration of the Yakima River Delta near Bateman Island. Released today, the Corps’ draft report looks at the ecological benefits or proposed...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
ifiberone.com
Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later
UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
ifiberone.com
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
